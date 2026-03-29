Why Annamalai stayed away when Modi landed in Coimbatore | Seat-sharing snub

In what appears to be a show of displeasure, Tamil Nadu BJP leader K Annamalai skipped the high-profile airport welcome for Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (March 29), despite his name figuring prominently on the official list of greeters.

The apparent snub has spurred whispers across the BJP-AIADMK alliance, with Tamil Nadu going to Assembly elections on April 23. Sources close to Annamalai confirmed he is “extremely upset” with the seat allocation dictated by the AIADMK leadership — he feels the BJP has landed a poor bargain, with just 27 of 234 seats.

Modi touched down in Coimbatore around midday en route to a BJP rally in Palakkad, Kerala. He was received by a host of senior leaders, including BJP state president Nainar Nagendran, Union Minister L Murugan, former AIADMK minister SP Velumani, and BJP national women’s wing leader and sitting MLA Vanathi Srinivasan.

Also read | TVK unleashes youth-centric TN poll manifesto to disrupt state's traditional politics

Annamalai, who was in Coimbatore today, was consipicuous by his absence at the airport when Modi landed.

Simmering discontent

According to multiple reports, Annamalai’s boycott stems directly from simmering discontent over seat-sharing arrangements within the BJP-AIADMK alliance. The former IPS officer, who had been vocal about his ambition to contest from strong Coimbatore pockets such as Singanallur or other favourable segments in the district, was disappointed when the AIADMK allocated only the Coimbatore North seat to the BJP, a constituency that ultimately went to Vanathi Srinivasan.

Insiders say Annamalai had conveyed his expectation of contesting from at least two winnable seats in the region to the BJP high command. When the final allocation fell short, he reportedly informed party leadership that he would not contest at all and has since withdrawn from active campaign-related responsibilities.

Party sources describe Annamalai as “deeply unhappy” with the AIADMK leadership's manner of finalising the seat matrix, viewing it as a deliberate sidelining of his stature within the alliance. His supporters have already staged protests, including surrounding Murugan in Palani, reflecting the anger bubbling within the BJP cadre in western Tamil Nadu.

'A dear brother'

The developments come barely weeks after Annamalai stepped down from his election management role following his removal as state president, further fuelling speculation of internal marginalisation.

Also read | Vijay to contest from Perambur and Trichy East; unveils list of TVK candidates

Reacting to the boycott, Vanathi Srinivasan told reporters: “Annamalai’s name was on the welcome list. But he did not come. I am asking my thambi (younger brother, Annamalai) what happened.” She added that the BJP, being a national party, would hold consultations after senior leader Piyush Goyal’s visit to Tamil Nadu tomorrow, and that candidate announcements would come only from Delhi.

“Annamalai is our dear brother,” she emphasised, downplaying the absence while underscoring that final decisions rest with the central leadership.

Annamali vs Senthil Balaji

Sources close to Annamalai have revealed that in the Coimbatore South constituency, former minister and his arch-rival Senthil Balaji is set to contest on the DMK ticket. Earlier, there had been discussions on fielding Annamalai directly against him in a high-profile showdown.

However, the ongoing developments and his boycott of the Prime Minister’s welcome event do not appear to strengthen the possibility of such a contest. Annamalai requested at least one or two constituencies for his loyal supporters, a plea that also seems to have gone unheeded.

Sources claim that several senior leaders within the alliance have united against him. Despite the apparent marginalisation, Annamalai has maintained a composed public stance and has not aired any grievances openly. In his recent meeting with Goyal in Chennai, he is reported to have assured the high command that he would accept whatever role is assigned to him and function as a dedicated party worker.

Youth appeal

Political observers say Annamalai retains strong youth appeal across Tamil Nadu and possesses the ability to attract young voters beyond party lines. This asset becomes particularly valuable as actor-turned-politician Vijay emerges as a powerful youth icon. They argue that the BJP must utilise Annamalai’s popularity more effectively in the campaign.

The intriguing aspect of this seat-sharing arrangement is that the AIADMK leadership has already allocated key constituencies to most senior Tamil Nadu BJP leaders tentatively (the official announcement is yet to come from the BJP high command). Chennai's Mylapore seat goes to Tamilisai Soundararajan, Coimbatore South to Vanathi Srinivasan, Avinashi to L Murugan, Sathur to Nainar Nagendran, and Nagercoil to Pon Radhakrishnan.

Also read | AIADMK 2nd list: EPS plays it safe, retains 80 pc sitting MLAs, familiar faces

In this scenario, Annamalai’s lone voice of discontent has failed to gain traction with the central leadership, with some quarters even suggesting that his criticism stems from the pre-existing displeasure and animosity that the AIADMK holds towards him. However, only the election results will ultimately reveal whether Annamalai’s unhappiness is genuine or not.

With the AIADMK allocating just 27 seats to ally BJP, Annamalai’s public disengagement raises questions about cadre morale and organisational unity on the ground.