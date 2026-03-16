'Two kings can't rule one nation': Why EPS is blocking TVK's NDA entry

In the political contest shaping up in Tamil Nadu ahead of the Assembly elections, AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) has emerged as a major obstacle to actor-politician Vijay’s TVK joining the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Sources close to EPS say his key concern can be summed up in one line: “Two kings cannot rule one nation.”

The remark reflects fears of a leadership clash if both sides attempt to share power, a situation that could divide the Opposition and ultimately help the ruling DMK. This resistance comes even as the BJP pushes a plan to defeat the DMK by building a broad alliance, leveraging CBI pressure on Vijay and offering political incentives. However, EPS’s reluctance to dilute AIADMK’s dominance threatens to derail the strategy.

Push for anti-DMK alliance

The BJP, which has limited electoral strength on its own in Tamil Nadu, is trying to expand its presence by bringing anti-DMK forces together under a single platform. Drawing inspiration from the “Vijayakanth strategy,” the late actor-politician’s alliance with AIADMK in 2011 that reshaped the electoral contest, the BJP is pushing for a mega alliance uniting AIADMK, TVK, and other partners under the NDA umbrella.

Also read: TN elections | DMK alliance has early edge, TVK may split votes: Political analyst Kannan

According to sources, the proposal includes offering TVK more than 80 Assembly seats in the 234-member House, along with a Rajya Sabha seat and possibly a Union Cabinet position.

Under this arrangement, EPS would be projected as the chief ministerial candidate, while Vijay could take on the role of deputy chief minister or a key Opposition leader if the alliance falls short of a majority.

Vote fragmentation fears

The broader aim is to prevent vote fragmentation in what is shaping up as a four-cornered contest involving the DMK-led INDIA bloc, an AIADMK-led NDA, TVK and parties such as Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK). Bringing Vijay into the alliance, especially as he faces a CBI probe related to the Karur stampede case, is also seen as a way to tap into TVK’s youth appeal and fan base to challenge Chief Minister MK Stalin’s government.

Senior BJP leaders are said to be engaged in intense backchannel talks, with some insiders suggesting that an announcement could come within the next 48 hours. Second-tier leaders in both AIADMK and TVK are enthusiastic, arguing that a solo contest would allow the DMK to retain power easily. However, ideological differences remain a hurdle.

TVK leaders have repeatedly described the BJP as an “ideological enemy”, particularly over issues such as federalism and language policy.

Dravidian politics

Tamil Nadu’s political landscape has long been dominated by Dravidian parties, with the DMK and AIADMK alternating in power since the 1960s. In the 2021 Assembly elections, the DMK-led alliance won 159 seats compared to the AIADMK’s 75.

As the 2026 elections approach, political speculation has intensified.

Vijay launched TVK in February 2024, promising an alternative to corruption and Dravidian politics. However, the party still faces organisational challenges and financial pressures. This was evident during a March 13 meeting of district secretaries, where leaders debated alliances because of the high cost of contesting elections.

Vijay's Delhi visit

Vijay’s visit to Delhi on March 14 for questioning by the CBI has added to the speculation. Notably, he received unusual relaxations, such as permission to interact with fans outside the CBI headquarters and a late-night flight. These developments have fuelled rumours that political negotiations may be underway.

However, TVK leaders have denied any such deal. Joint general secretary CTR Nirmalkumar posted on March 16 that claims linking the party with the BJP or AIADMK were “deliberate falsehoods” spread by the DMK.

Senior leader KA Sengottaiyan also reiterated that TVK would consider an alliance only if Vijay were accepted as the chief ministerial candidate; otherwise, the party would contest alone.

Why EPS opposes a TVK alliance

EPS’s strong position stems from deep-seated concerns over leadership and control.

Leadership clash: Both EPS and Vijay are seen as contenders for the chief minister’s post. EPS, who served as chief minister from 2017 to 2021, believes he is the natural face of the NDA in the state. Vijay's insistence on the CM post or at least a significant role creates an irreconcilable “two kings” dynamic, which could lead to infighting.

Power dilution fears: EPS rejects a coalition model, insisting the AIADMK must retain exclusive cabinet control. Allocating more than 80 seats to TVK would force AIADMK to contest fewer than 130 seats, something party leaders fear could weaken its organisational base and voter loyalty. Sources say EPS is adamant: “Power should remain with AIADMK alone; no cabinet shares.”

Historical lessons: The AIADMK’s alliance with the BJP in the 2021 elections produced disappointing results, making the party cautious about similar arrangements. EPS is believed to be focusing on strengthening the party through independent strategies, including forming a seat-sharing committee, rather than entering alliances that could alienate core supporters.

Alliance talks face uncertainty

Meanwhile, critics such as VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan have warned that Vijay joining the NDA could jeopardise his future. Communist leader P Shanmugam has attributed Vijay’s CBI troubles to “political inexperience”, suggesting that external pressures may be influencing his decisions.

Also read: Tamil Nadu elections 2026: 5 key issues likely to dominate poll campaigns

EPS’s firm stance has slowed negotiations, with the BJP reportedly trying to mediate between the two sides. If differences remain unresolved, TVK could contest independently, potentially splitting Opposition votes and benefiting the DMK.

If a broad alliance does come together, it could significantly reshape the electoral contest and turn the election into a largely bipolar fight against the DMK. On the other hand, failure to reach an agreement could leave the Opposition fragmented, making it easier for the DMK to retain power.

With state BJP chief Nainar Nagendran denying reports of meetings and TVK leaders rejecting alliance speculation, the coming days could prove crucial for Tamil Nadu’s political future. In this contest for power, EPS’s “two kings” argument could either shape the alliance or deepen the divisions.