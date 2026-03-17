Vijay faces fresh trouble as TVK leader Aadhav Arjuna’s comment infuriates Rajini fans

In Tamil Nadu, where cinema is religion and fan clubs are vote banks, silence sometimes speaks louder than speeches. Senior TVK leader Aadhav Arjuna’s remarks about film star Rajinikanth have not just reopened an old wound but also turned it into a full-blown crisis for Vijay’s fledgling party at a critical moment.

Rajini, often referred to as Thalaivar (leader), has built a near-mythical status as the ‘original superstar’ in Tamil Nadu. His films transcended demographics, and his dialogues became part of conversations.

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In 2017-2020, when he ran the Rajini Makkal Mandram and flirted with a full-fledged political entry, the entire state held its breath. He eventually decided to back out, citing health concerns and the risk of infection during the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s a genuine sense of responsibility, not cowardice, said his loyalists.

In 2024, actor Vijay floated a new political party. His fans have long positioned him as the fearless new-generation leader who is “finishing what Rajini could not” – the Thalapathy, or commander.

Undercurrent of Rajini-Vijay rivalry among fans

It may be noted that Kamal Haasan is seen as the immediate rival of Rajinikanth, while Ajith Kumar is seen as Vijay’s contemporary rival. But, there has always been an undercurrent of Rajini-Vijay rivalry among fans.

When Vijay launched the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) and declared himself the anti-establishment force, the Thalaivar-Thalapathy rivalry, which had been simmering on social media for years, entirely between the respective fans, turned openly political. Rajini fans accused Vijay of riding on legacy; Vijay fans claimed that their hero had the courage their leader lacked.

What Arjuna said about Rajini

Last week, at a TVK protest meeting, senior functionary Aadhav Arjuna crossed a line. He alleged that the DMK’s first family had “threatened” Rajinikanth, forcing him to abandon his political dreams. He claimed that while Rajinikanth had the desire to change the system, he lacked the “mental strength” and courage that Vijay possessed to withstand such pressure. The remarks were incendiary, and Rajini fans were quick to take offence.

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The Vellore Rajini Fan Club declared, “Rajinikanth did not play petty politics. He withdrew to protect the lives of lakhs of fans during the pandemic. That is true mental strength.”

Producer Dhananjayan Govind publicly slammed Arjuna for targeting Rajinikanth. Rajini fans in Madurai have put up massive posters demanding Arjuna’s apology. Former Rajini Makkal Mandram chief coordinator Arjuna Moorthy issued an open letter to Vijay, warning that such “immature elements” are fast becoming a political liability for TVK.

BJP, AIADMK leaders demand apology

BJP leaders Nainar Nagendran and Union Minister L Murugan, and AIADMK supremo Edappadi K Palaniswami joined the chorus, demanding an immediate apology and accusing TVK of disrespecting a cultural legend.

Rajinikanth himself was restrained – no lengthy rebuttal or press meet. Today (March 17), he issued a strongly worded statement condemning Arjuna’s remarks as “contrary to the truth” and “defamatory”. Thanking the political and film personalities who sprang to his support, Rajini also expressed his gratitude to “millions of fans” whom he called “the deities who keep me alive”.

Rajini fans trend #AadhavArjunaApologise

Rajini supporters are trending #AadhavArjunaApologise and openly threatening to campaign against TVK candidates constituency by constituency. Vijay fans are making valiant counterattacks with old clips, accusing Rajini loyalists of double standards and insisting Vijay has always shown respect to the superstar.

Senior journalist Savithri Kannan defended Arjuna’s remarks. “Rajini lacked the courage to enter politics; Vijay has come in with real courage. There is no mistake in saying this. During election time, such statements are made, and can also be twisted,” he said. His blunt justification has triggered fresh outrage among Rajini loyalists, who accuse the TVK of deliberately provoking Rajini’s millions-strong fanbase just weeks before the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

"The volume and toxicity of these exchanges prove what every Tamil Nadu politician secretly knows — film fan bases are not entertainment groups; they are organised, emotional, and ruthlessly effective political machines,” said Kannan.

This controversy could not have arrived at a worse time for Vijay. The TVK is trying to establish itself as a mature, inclusive alternative to the Dravidian parties. By failing to rein in Arjuna, the party has risked alienating millions of floating voters who admire Rajini. Even a 3-5 per cent swing in sentiment can decide dozens of seats in Tamil Nadu’s fragmented electoral battlefield.