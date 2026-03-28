TN elections: DMK releases list of candidates; 28 ministers re-nominated

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president and Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday (March 28) released the party’s list of candidates for the April 23 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

DMK will directly contest 164 constituencies, while its alliance partners have been allotted the remaining 70 seats.

Addressing the media after the announcement, Stalin described every candidate on the list as a “victory candidate” and said the party would release its election manifesto tomorrow and begin campaigning on Monday.

Also read: No transparency in seat selection, party’s interests compromised: Congress MP Jothimani

He also gave a sharp reply to the AIADMK, which had announced its candidates earlier: “They (AIADMK) released the candidate list first, but we have come out latest with the best list.” Stalin attributed the delay in finalising the list to prolonged seat-sharing negotiations with alliance partners.

The 70 seats allotted to allies are as follows:

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) led by Thol. Thirumavalavan – 8 seats (many SC-reserved): Panruti, Kallakurichi (SC), Kattumannarkoil (SC), Periyakulam (SC), Arakkonam (SC), Cheyyur (SC), Thiruporur, Tindivanam (SC).

Congress – 28 seats: Ponneri (SC), Thiruperumbudur (SC), Sholingur, Udhagamandalam, Erode East, Aranthangi, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Karaikudi, Sivakasi, Thiruvadanai, Thiruvaikundam, Nanguneri, Kulachal, Vilavancode, Killiyoor, Velachery, Uthangarai (SC), Thuraiyur (SC), Koundampalayam, Aathur (SC), Pennagaram, Singanallur, Ambasamudram, Krishnagiri, Usilampatti, Sankarankovil, Melur.

Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) – 10 seats: Vriddhachalam, Virudhunagar, Dharmapuri, Gudiyatham (SC), Salem West, Polur, Pallavaram, Thiruthani, Omalur, Mailam.

Communist Party of India (CPI) – 5 seats: Thali, Thiruthuraipoondi, Bhavanisagar, Tiruppur North (repeat from 2021) + new seat Thiruvilliputhur.

Communist Party of India (Marxist) CPI(M) – 5 seats: Kilvelur and Kandarvakottai (repeat winners from 2021) + Padmanabhapuram, Palani, Thiruvottiyur (Chennai).

Smaller allies, including Kongu Nadu Makkal Desiya Katchi, Manitha Neya Makkal Katchi, Mukkulathor Pulippadai, Manithaneya Jananayaga Katchi, SDPI, Tamil Desam Katchi, MDMK and IUML have been given two to four seats each.

Key Highlights of DMK’s candidate list

Of the 34 sitting ministers, 28 have been re-nominated. Four sitting DMK ministers have been denied tickets this time.

Notable inclusions and surprises:

Stalin will contest from his traditional Kolathur seat. Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin will seek re-election from Chepauk. Former minister Senthil Balaji has been shifted from Karur to the high-profile Coimbatore South constituency.

Senior minister Durai Murugan has been re-nominated from Kattupatti. R Gandhi’s son Vinoth Gandhi will contest Ranipet in place of his father. I Periyasamy’s son Senthilkumar has been fielded from Dindigul.

Thoppu Venkatasalam, who recently joined DMK from AIADMK, has been given Perundurai. Udhayanidhi’s close aide Karthik will contest Annanagar. Tamilan Prasanna gets the SC-reserved Egmore seat. In Perambur, where actor Vijay was rumoured to contest, DMK has fielded RT Sekar.

Dropped or denied tickets:

Former minister Ponmudi (facing multiple cases) has been denied a ticket. In a family continuity move, his son Gautham Sigamani has been fielded from Thirukovilur.

Milk and Dairy Minister Mano Thangaraj has not been given a seat; his constituency Padmanabhapuram has been allotted to CPI(M). Kanimozhi will not contest (earlier speculation of Thiruchendur seat did not materialise).

Big political surprise

In a major boost to the DMK, former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam (OPS), who recently joined the party, has been allotted the Bodinayakanur (Bodi) constituency.

Demographic mix in the list:

Over 60 first-time candidates (new faces).

125 graduates, including 7 PhDs, 15 doctors, 17 engineers and 29 lawyers.

18 women candidates.

Senior journalist Priyan observed that the DMK has given strong recognition to minority communities and has carefully prepared the list, keeping in mind any possible impact from actor Vijay’s party on the vote bank. Unlike the strong anti-incumbency wave the DMK faced 10 years ago when it was in power, the 2026 election is witnessing no significant anti-government sentiment, Priyan noted.

Political observers say Stalin’s strategy, giving representation to youth, women, educated professionals, minorities and even former rivals while protecting most senior ministers — reflects a “balanced and inclusive” approach aimed at a comfortable victory. Nominations begin on March 30.