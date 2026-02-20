Vijay’s TVK breaks silence to attack BJP over 'pressure tactics'

In a significant shift, functionaries of actor-politician Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) have launched their sharpest criticism yet against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government at the Centre, accusing it of exerting pressure through central probes like those carried out by the Central Bureau of Investigation and delays in the release of the supremo’s film Jana Nayagan.

The development marks the first direct public attack on the BJP from the TVK camp following months of studied restraint, even as Vijay has repeatedly ruled out any alliance with “communal forces”, a term widely understood to define the saffron party.

Also read: What explains Vijay's stance: Sharp words for DMK, but studied restraint for BJP

Since its early 2024 launch, the TVK has positioned itself as a Dravidian alternative challenging the dominance of Tamil Nadu's ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and the opposition All-India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), the two major players of the state's politics, ahead of the 2026 elections.

Vijay has projected 2026 poll as DMK-TVK binary

Vijay has consistently framed the contest as a direct battle between TVK and the DMK, accusing Chief Minister MK Stalin’s government of corruption, nepotism and failure to deliver on promises. Until recently, however, Vijay and TVK maintained notable silence on the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, leading to speculation of a possible post-poll understanding or tacit support from the Centre.

The Centre has offered Vijay enhanced security cover and allegedly favourable handling of certain probes, which analysts say could be among the reasons for the TVK's restraint till date.

In public meetings, Vijay dismissed accusations of being a “BJP B-team” by arguing that his focus was solely on removing the “anti-people DMK regime”.

'Pressure on after Vijay rejected communal forces'

K G Arunraj, TVK's propaganda and policy general secretary, stated that the party is, for the first time, directly criticising the BJP after enduring continuous pressure allegedly due to Vijay's persistent claims of not allying with “communal forces”.

Also read: Is Congress using Vijay’s TVK to bargain harder with DMK?

“Vijay has clearly stated there will be no alliance with communal forces. Yet critics ask why everyone attacks the BJP, but TVK remains silent,” Arunraj told The Federal. “Earlier, there was no pressure. It was only after our leader spoke that the BJP began applying pressure through the CBI inquiry, the Jana Nayagan release issues, and more, as everyone knows.”

He emphasised that despite intense coercion through the CBI and audit departments, Vijay’s stand remains unchanged.

“Even after so much pressure, our leader says there is no alliance with communal forces. What more needs to be said?” Arunraj added, suggesting the public is fully aware of the Centre’s tactics.

He also claimed the DMK’s hasty inclusion to include Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK), founded by late actor-politician Vijayakanth, in its alliance was driven by panic over the TVK’s growing public support.

TVK leader slams both BJP, DMK over Jana Nayagan delay

Speaking at a press meet in Chennai recently, senior TVK leader Aadhav Arjuna indirectly pointed fingers at both the Centre and the ruling DMK. Highlighting perceived double standards in releasing films, he noted that Tamil film Parasakthi, a Pongal release linked to Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin's son, proceeded smoothly.

But Vijay’s Jana Nayagan, which was supposed to be released around the same time, remained stalled.

“Those who call the DMK the BJP’s biggest enemy will see Udhayanidhi’s son Inbanidhi’s film releasing perfectly for Pongal, with the entire cast celebrating the festival in Delhi. But our leader’s film has not been released. The public can figure out for themselves who is behind this,” Aadhav, general secretary of the TVK’s election campaign management, said.

Also read: Vijay suffers another setback as Madras HC upholds Rs 1.5 crore I-T penalty

He also accused Udhayanidhi of orchestrating the delay, alleging fear that a competing release would have seen Parasakthi flop.

While initial theories blamed the DMK’s influence through distribution networks, recent TVK statements have pivoted to accusing the BJP-led Centre of using the Central Board of Film Certification, a central body, to delay certification as political leverage.

CBI probe on Karur stampede

The second major pressure point cited by TVK is the ongoing CBI probe into a tragic September 2025 stampede at a party rally in Karur, which claimed 41 lives.

Also read: Panaiyur rages as Vijay's TVK disrupts life at quiet Chennai locality

Vijay has been summoned multiple times, including to sessions in Delhi, prompting allegations from opposition quarters (including the Congress) that the investigation is being used to coerce him into an NDA alliance.

The TVK has categorically rejected any BJP tie-up, reiterating that the party remains an “ideological foe”, something the supremo asserted months ago.