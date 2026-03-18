TN Assembly elections: Vijay declares TVK to go solo

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and actor Vijay on Wednesday (March 18) said that his party would contest the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections alone, ruling out any alliances.

At an Iftar event organised by the party in Mahabalipuram, he dismissed persistent rumours of tie-ups with major parties, including the BJP-led NDA or AIADMK combinations, emphasising TVK's secular stance and focus on leading any future government under his own leadership.

‘Ignore rumours’

Vijay stated that since entering politics, his party has faced repeated false narratives labelling it as part of various "teams" or alliances. "I am not in any team; I am with the people's team," he asserted.

Also read: TN Assembly elections: DMK allots 5 seats to CPI, trims 2021 tally

He reaffirmed TVK's secular, non-compromising ideology, declaring no shifts in its core principles of secularism, social justice, and opposition to communal forces.

Vijay stressed that TVK would form the government under its own leadership, with no compromises, echoing his first party conference statements. He urged supporters to ignore rumours and maintain faith, predicting victory through divine grace and collective resolve.

TVK engages with Muslim community

The Iftar event saw Vijay reinforce TVK's secular credentials by engaging with the Muslim community, aligning with the party's broader outreach across faiths while maintaining its ideological opposition to the BJP, which he has previously described as an "ideological enemy".

Also read: Vijay was offered CM post, declined, says TVK leader Aadhav Arjuna

TVK, launched by Vijay in February 2024 after years of building his fan base through the Vijay Makkal Iyakkam, has been the subject of intense speculation regarding pre-poll alliances. Reports suggested BJP overtures, including offers of Deputy Chief Minister post and up to 80 seats, amid efforts to expand NDA influence in Tamil Nadu.

TVK denies negotiations with BJP

Senior journalist Tharasu Shyam noted that while talks may have occurred, they failed due to TVK's high demands. Attempts to woo parties like VCK (from DMK alliance) or Congress also reportedly did not materialise. Internal party voices added to the confusion.

TVK joint general secretary Nirmal Kumar denied any negotiations with the BJP, AIADMK, or figures like VK Sasikala or S Ramadoss. However, comments from party leader Aadhav Arjuna alleging offers of 90 seats and 2.5 years as Chief Minister sparked fresh debates, some interpreted these comments as evidence of backchannel talks.

Vijay's latest clarification puts an end to such speculation for now. The party has already declared Vijay as its Chief Ministerial candidate and had authorised him to decide on alliances. TVK positions itself as a third force, opposing both the ruling DMK and BJP/NDA, aiming for a direct contest in many seats.

Multi-cornered fight

With the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly polls approaching, TVK's independent strategy could lead to a multi-cornered fight involving the DMK-led secular front, AIADMK-BJP NDA, NTK, and TVK.

Analysts note Vijay's massive urban and youth appeal, particularly in cities, but question rural penetration and organisational depth as a debutant party.

Vijay has no prior electoral experience, having never contested elections, which adds uncertainty to seat projections. TVK leaders express confidence in achieving targets through grassroots momentum and Vijay's star power.