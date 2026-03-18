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    DMK and CPI seat-sharing talks
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    Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin with the CPI's State Secretary M Veerapandian after the seat-sharing talks were finalised in Chennai on March 18, 2026. Photo: X/@arivalayam

    TN Assembly elections: DMK allots 5 seats to CPI, trims 2021 tally

    Several rounds of talks were held before the final seat-sharing arrangement was arrived at.

    Agencies
    18 March 2026 1:29 PM IST  (Updated:2026-03-18 08:01:44)

    Chennai, Mar 18 (PTI) The ruling DMK on Wednesday allotted five seats to its ally CPI, for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly polls, ending several rounds of talks held between the two parties.

    Following talks held at the party headquarters, Anna Arivalayam, here, it was decided that the Communist Party of India would contest five Assembly seats, DMK said in a statement on Wednesday.

    In the 2021 election, the CPI contested six seats.

    The state assembly election is scheduled to be held on April 23. PTI

    (Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)

    Assembly Elections 2026Tamil Nadu Assembly electionsDMKCommunist Party of India (CPI)ChennaiTamil Nadu politics
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