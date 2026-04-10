Puducherry shatters electoral records with historic 91.23 pc voter turnout
The 2026 Assembly polls set a new benchmark for civic engagement since 1964, despite varying participation levels across its 4 geographically dispersed enclaves
The Puducherry Assembly elections saw an unprecedented surge in voter turnout, the first in its history since the Union Territory came into existence in 1964. According to data from the Election Commission (EC), the total turnout was recorded at 91.23 per cent. However, Karaikal district, which contains five constituencies out of the total 30 seats in Puducherry, had a lower turnout as compared to Puducherry district.
Though Puducherry is geographically small, its regions are spread across three states. While the core Puducherry region includes urban and suburban areas, Karaikal lies between Mayiladuthurai and Nagapattinam districts of Tamil Nadu. Similarly, Yanam is located in Andhra Pradesh, and Mahe is situated in Kerala.
A new benchmark
What is interesting is that the 2026 election has now set a new benchmark in Puducherry’s electoral history, surpassing all previous records and reflecting heightened voter engagement across the Union Territory.
2026 election has now set a new benchmark in Puducherry’s electoral history, surpassing all previous records by reflecting heightened voter engagement
Voting figures
On voting day (April 9), there was strong participation by voters in all the 23 constituencies in Puducherry district, while Karaikal region, which has five constituencies recorded a relatively lower turnout. Mahe, with one constituency had the lowest. Overall Puducherry recorded a total voter turnout of 91.7 per cent
Puducherry district witnessed high voter enthusiasm, recording a turnout of above 90 per cent.
Highest turnout: Ossudu – 94.39 per cent
Lowest turnout: Thattanchavady – 87.10 per cent
This reflects strong civic engagement among voters in both urban and peri-urban regions.
Voter turnout in Karaikal
In contrast, Karaikal district reported comparatively lower voter participation:
Karaikal North – 85.93 per cent
Karaikal South – 83.46 per cent
Nedungadu – 88.33 per cent
Neravy–T.R. Pattinam – 87.61 per cent
Thirunallar – 88.48 per cent
The lowest turnout was seen in Karaikal South with 83 per cent.
Highest: Thirunallar - 88.48 per cent
Mahe records low turnout
Meanwhile, in Mahe constituency, the voter turnout was recorded at much lower at 77.41 per cent, the lowest in the entire Union Territory.
Yanam
Yanam, with a population of around 30,000 has recorded a high percentage of 93 per cent.
Key factors behind trends
In recent years, concerns have been raised that Karaikal is being politically and economically neglected, which may have influenced lower voter enthusiasm in the region.
While in Mahe, the relatively low turnout is attributed to the significant number of residents working in Gulf countries, which led to a drop in the on-ground voter presence during elections.
In a significant moment for Puducherry, the 2026 Assembly election in Puducherry has recorded the highest voter turnout ever since the region became a Union Territory.
Although, Puducherry gained independence from France in 1954, its first Assembly election was held in 1964. Since then, a total of 15 Assembly elections have been conducted and the 2026 election now stands out due a record 91.23 per cent voter turnout, which includes postal ballots.
What drove surge?
According to political observers, the sharp increase in voter turnout is also linked to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
Around 1,03,467 voters were removed from the rolls during this process, which may have led other voters to exercise their franchise causing turnout numbers to spkcontributed to the higher turnout percentage.
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