Puducherry shatters electoral records with historic 91.23 pc voter turnout

The Puducherry Assembly elections saw an unprecedented surge in voter turnout, the first in its history since the Union Territory came into existence in 1964. According to data from the Election Commission (EC), the total turnout was recorded at 91.23 per cent. However, Karaikal district, which contains five constituencies out of the total 30 seats in Puducherry, had a lower turnout as compared to Puducherry district.

Though Puducherry is geographically small, its regions are spread across three states. While the core Puducherry region includes urban and suburban areas, Karaikal lies between Mayiladuthurai and Nagapattinam districts of Tamil Nadu. Similarly, Yanam is located in Andhra Pradesh, and Mahe is situated in Kerala.

A new benchmark What is interesting is that the 2026 election has now set a new benchmark in Puducherry’s electoral history, surpassing all previous records and reflecting heightened voter engagement across the Union Territory. 2026 election has now set a new benchmark in Puducherry’s electoral history, surpassing all previous records by reflecting heightened voter engagement

Voting figures

On voting day (April 9), there was strong participation by voters in all the 23 constituencies in Puducherry district, while Karaikal region, which has five constituencies recorded a relatively lower turnout. Mahe, with one constituency had the lowest. Overall Puducherry recorded a total voter turnout of 91.7 per cent

Puducherry district witnessed high voter enthusiasm, recording a turnout of above 90 per cent.

Highest turnout: Ossudu – 94.39 per cent

Lowest turnout: Thattanchavady – 87.10 per cent

This reflects strong civic engagement among voters in both urban and peri-urban regions.

Voter turnout in Karaikal

In contrast, Karaikal district reported comparatively lower voter participation:

Karaikal North – 85.93 per cent

Karaikal South – 83.46 per cent

Nedungadu – 88.33 per cent

Neravy–T.R. Pattinam – 87.61 per cent

Thirunallar – 88.48 per cent

The lowest turnout was seen in Karaikal South with 83 per cent.

Highest: Thirunallar - 88.48 per cent

Mahe records low turnout

Meanwhile, in Mahe constituency, the voter turnout was recorded at much lower at 77.41 per cent, the lowest in the entire Union Territory.

Yanam

Yanam, with a population of around 30,000 has recorded a high percentage of 93 per cent.