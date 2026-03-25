Double engine govt in Pondy: Political myth or real growth? Namasivayam interview

As Puducherry heads towards assembly elections on April 9, the political narrative around the "double-engine" government is at the centre of the debate. In this exclusive interview, senior minister and BJP leader A Namasivayam argues that central funding has boosted infrastructure in Puducherry. He also reveals whether the union government led by the BJP would be ready to offer statehood to Puducherry.

“There is no prejudice against Puducherry — its limitations come from being a Union Territory, not a state,” the leader asserted, pushing back against criticism of the Centre’s role. He credited the current administration with delivering “total development” across the region.

The Federal spoke to the leader about governance, infrastructure, Centre-state dynamics, education, and political growth in Puducherry.

What are the major advantages Puducherry has gained in the last five years?

First of all, we have used all available facilities for the development of Puducherry. Not only that, these resources have helped improve infrastructure significantly. For example, we have improved road connectivity, water supply, drinking water facilities, and built indoor stadiums. The Central government has also supported many projects. As a result, Puducherry has seen overall development. Today, it has progressed uniformly, without disparity between villages and cities.

What improvements have you made in your constituency in the last five years?

When I took office, many areas lacked basic infrastructure — there were no proper roads, no drinking water facilities, and even fishing-related infrastructure was inadequate. After being elected and interacting with people in 2021, I understood their grievances.

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Within five years, we provided roads, pavements, drinking water, fishing infrastructure, and many other facilities. In addition, more than 4,000 people in my constituency alone now receive old-age pensions. Over 3,000 people have benefited from the Mahalir Udhavithogai scheme. We have also created employment opportunities for more than 5,000 young people in a transparent manner. Because of this, qualified youth now have better access to jobs.

Despite being aligned with the Centre, why does Puducherry’s leadership often say it lacks power and decision-making authority? Is there prejudice against the Union Territory?

No, that is not the case. Puducherry is a Union Territory, not a full-fledged state. That means it has certain limitations in terms of powers. That is why the Chief Minister has often said Puducherry should be granted statehood.

At the same time, because of direct Central oversight, many policies have been implemented effectively. Administrative structures, elections, and governance systems are all functioning properly. Earlier, for example, 750 acres in a Special Economic Zone remained unused for years. After we came to power, I personally went to Delhi, obtained approvals, and moved the project forward. Today, economic activity has improved.

What about welfare schemes like free rice distribution? There have been criticisms about implementation issues.

We implemented welfare measures based on people’s demands. During elections, people clearly expressed their need for rice distribution schemes. The Central government supported this.

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There were some issues with the earlier system, such as reliance on tokens or market purchases. But we ensured that benefits reached people properly. The system has been streamlined to serve public needs more effectively.

Opposition parties allege neglect of education, rising liquor outlets, and negative effects of the new education policy. How do you respond?

All these claims are false propaganda aimed at political gain. The new education policy is being implemented properly. Schools have been upgraded and converted into better systems. We have provided laptops to students.

Earlier, certain facilities were discontinued, but we have restored them. Students are being supported and given access to better infrastructure. Every year, significant funds — over Rs 80 crore — are allocated to education. So far, around Rs 150 crore has been invested in schools.

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Today, schools across Puducherry have proper facilities. There are no institutions lacking infrastructure. We have even built new schools with substantial investment. Claims that students are dropping out or being forced into private schools are part of a false narrative.

How do you see BJP’s political growth in Puducherry and South India?

Puducherry has witnessed significant development, and politically, there has been a major shift. Earlier, leaders said they would not allow the BJP to enter governance. But today, BJP has reached a stage where it plays a central role in politics.

The party has expanded its presence across urban and rural areas. Its growth will continue in the coming years.

Critics say BJP is increasing polarisation and inequality. What is your response?

I completely reject that. Nothing like that has happened here. People are happy today. They have more freedom, and many welfare schemes have been implemented. We have created jobs and worked at the grassroots level. BJP has become an acceptable party among the people.

Is your alliance partner just a ‘B team’ of BJP?

No, absolutely not. It is an independent party with its own leadership. It is not a B team of BJP.

Why are Dravidian parties losing their influence in Puducherry?

The situation is changing because they lack proper leadership and representation. Political dynamics are evolving, and people are looking for structured, well-organised leadership. That is why their dominance is declining.

What is your strategy going forward, and what are your expectations?

We have already done a lot for the people, and we will continue to fulfill our promises. People have placed their trust in us. We believe that trust will translate into support.

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Our government will stand by every commitment made to the people. We are confident that our victory will be decisive.

(The content above has been transcribed from video using a fine-tuned AI model. To ensure accuracy, quality, and editorial integrity, we employ a Human-In-The-Loop (HITL) process. While AI assists in creating the initial draft, our experienced editorial team carefully reviews, edits, and refines the content before publication. At The Federal, we combine the efficiency of AI with the expertise of human editors to deliver reliable and insightful journalism.)