PM Modi predicts NDA breakthrough in Kerala, says LDF's ‘days numbered’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (April 4) said that the days of the LDF government in Kerala were numbered and the state would witness its biggest transformation with the BJP-led NDA being voted to power in the upcoming Assembly elections.

‘NDA will come to power in Kerala’

Addressing a rally in Tirumala, Kerala, the Prime Minister asserted that for the first time, a BJP-led NDA government would come to power in Kerala.

He said that the saffron party workers in the state have signalled a strong mood in Kerala to bid farewell to the Left rule. Elections to 140 Assembly seats will be held on April 9 in the state.

Also Read: Modi in Assam: PM accuses Congress of ‘shielding infiltrators’, promises UCC

The PM said that if the BJP comes to power in the state, it will ensure development in Kerala as it did in six out of the seven north-east states where it is in power and in Goa, which has a significant Christian population.

‘Winds of change’ and turnout

Elaborating further, PM Modi said that a decisive shift was underway in Kerala, asserting that the ruling LDF government was nearing its end and that the upcoming Assembly elections would mark a turning point in the state’s politics.

Also Read: Modi in Kerala: 5 key points from PM’s speech at NDA’s Palakkad rally

"I have come here before as well, but this time the winds of change are blowing in a different direction. The biggest transformation is now about to take place in Keralam. Voting will be held on April 9, and on May 4, the end of decades of misgovernance will be declared. It is now certain that the countdown to the exit of the LDF government has begun. For the first time, a BJP-NDA government is coming to power in Keralam," he added as quoted by ANI.

Referring to the turnout along his route to the venue, PM Modi said he saw large crowds gathered across the stretch. "Upon my arrival, I witnessed massive crowds lining the entire route to this venue. The Left speaks of human chains, but the people of Keralam have shown their love for the NDA by forming a human wall," he said.

Cadre mood and candidate pitch

The Prime Minister also spoke about his recent outreach to party workers in the state, saying the feedback indicated a clear political mood.

"I recently had an extensive interaction with BJP Keralam karyakartas during the Mera Booth Sabse Mazboot campaign. Over 1,25,000 karyakartas from 5,000 Shakti Kendras across Keralam connected and shared their insights. One message was clear: Keralam has made up its mind to show the door to the LDF government," he added.

Also Read: Mann Ki Baat: West Asia crisis, J-K’s Ranji win, and health advice in Modi’s address

The PM praised NDA candidate Anoop Antony, highlighting his work over the past few years. "Keralam stands to gain in this election, though I may lose something personally. Anup, the NDA candidate, has worked with me for the past five years with unwavering dedication. He has been a trusted aide, quiet, sincere, and tireless, working around the clock. I felt that Keralam needs the service and energy of this young leader. Today, I entrust Anup to you, to serve the people of Keralam," he said.

Infra criticism and funding claim

He criticised past administrations in the state over infrastructure and development concerns. "LDF and UDF governments have long neglected this region. The connecting roads are in a dilapidated condition. No new bridges have been built for years, and the state of the medical college is deeply concerning. With such a lack of basic infrastructure, it is clear how severely your quality of life has been affected," he said.

Comparing central assistance across different periods, PM Modi said the state had received higher allocations under the current government. "When LDF and UDF were in power at the Centre, Keralam received far less. Under the Modi government, five times more funds have been allocated to the state compared to that period," he added.

(With agency inputs)