Modi in Kerala: 5 key points from PM’s speech at NDA’s Palakkad rally

Narendra Modi addressed a massive NDA election rally in Palakkad, Kerala, on Sunday (March 29), using the platform to reassure citizens about the West Asia conflict, sharply attack the Congress and the LDF-UDF alliance, and project the BJP as the state's next ruling force. Here are the five key things he said.

1. War in West Asia, and India's response

Prime Minister Modi opened his speech with the West Asia conflict, stressing that his government's focus remains on shielding India from its fallout.

"At this time, everyone's attention is on the war going on in West Asia. Our government is continuously working to ensure that its impact on India is minimal," he said.

2. Diplomatic outreach and embassy support

With many from Kerala working in the conflict-hit region, he emphasised that their safety remains a top priority for his government.

Modi said he has maintained direct contact with Gulf leaders since the war began. "Since the beginning of the war, I have been in constant touch with the heads of all these countries. All nations are giving priority to the safety of Indians stranded in the conflict zones," he said.

Also Read | Mann Ki Baat: West Asia crisis, J-K’s Ranji win, and health advice in Modi’s address

He added that Indian missions on the ground are leaving no stone unturned. "To ensure that our brothers and sisters there do not face any hardship, Indian embassies are also working day and night. The protection of Indians' interests is the top priority for the BJP-NDA government," he said.

3. Accuses Congress of endangering Indian lives

Modi turned his fire on the Congress, accusing the party of making reckless statements on a sensitive issue for political gain. "The kind of statements the Congress is making on this sensitive issue, they are dangerous. Congress wants the lives of nearly one crore Indians living in Gulf countries to be put at risk, so that it can gain political advantage from it," he charged.

4. Condemns LDF and UDF as two sides of the same coin

Taking on both major fronts in Kerala, Modi alleged that the rivalry between the Left and the Congress is a performance rather than a genuine political contest. "For decades, the LDF and the UDF have together looted Kerala."

Also Read: Why Annamalai stayed away when Modi landed in Coimbatore | Seat-sharing snub

"In this arrangement, our Kerala has remained trapped," he said. "The Congress and the Left abuse each other falsely, you must remain cautious of both of them," he added.

Modi also alleged misuse of central funds, saying, "This money belonged to you, but they have looted it." He also warned that both fronts fear BJP's rise, saying their "wrongdoings will be exposed."

5. Claims BJP set to form the government

Modi closed on a confident note, asserting that the BJP-led alliance is on course to form the next government in Kerala. "In Kerala, Team BJP and Team NDA are to form the government. With the blessings of the people of Kerala, with all your support, we will form the government here, and we will leave no stone unturned in serving Kerala," he said.

(With agency inputs)