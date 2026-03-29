Mann Ki Baat: West Asia crisis, J-K’s Ranji win, and health advice in Modi’s address

Prime Minister Narendra Modi opened his 132nd Mann Ki Baat address on Sunday (March 29) by speaking directly to citizens about the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

"A fierce war is going on in our neighbourhood for a month. These certainly are challenging times. Today, through Mann Ki Baat, I would once again urge all my countrymen that we must unite to overcome this challenge."

He turned his attention to those seeking to capitalise on the crisis politically. "Those who are politicising this issue should refrain from doing so, as this is a matter concerning the interests of 140 crore citizens. There is no place for self-serving politics."

"I would also appeal to all citizens to remain vigilant and not be misled by rumours. Trust only the continuous information provided by the government and take action based only on that."

He closed this section on a note of optimism. "Just as the people of the country have overcome past crises with their collective strength, this time too, we will together emerge victorious from this difficult situation."

Over a crore Indians in the Gulf

With millions of Indian families living and working across Gulf nations, Modi expressed his gratitude to the host countries.

"I am deeply grateful to the Gulf countries, which are providing all kinds of assistance to more than 1 crore such Indians living there."

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On India's energy dependence on the region and the country's ability to weather the storm, he said, "Our global relations, the support we receive from various countries and the strengths the country has built over the past decade have enabled India to bravely confront these circumstances."

The West Asian conflict, which began on February 28 following US and Israeli strikes on Iran, has choked traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical route carrying roughly 20 per cent of the world's energy supply. Modi has since spoken to leaders across the region, including those of Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Iran and Israel, as well as US President Donald Trump.

J&K's Ranji Trophy win hailed as historic

Modi turned to cricket, celebrating Jammu and Kashmir's maiden Ranji Trophy title, won in a thrilling final played in Hubli, Karnataka.

"It is most heartening to note that after a long wait of nearly seven decades, the team achieved its first Ranji Trophy title. This unprecedented success is the result of years of continuous efforts by the players."

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He specifically praised young bowler Aaqib Nabi, who took 60 wickets in the tournament, and captain Paras Dogra for his leadership. On the broader sporting culture of the Union territory, he said:

"The people of Jammu and Kashmir have a tremendous passion for sports. I am glad that it is now becoming a hub for major sporting events. I hope this winning streak of Jammu and Kashmir sports persons continues in the future."

Fitness, sugar and the sporting spirit

On health, Modi renewed a familiar appeal. "I would urge all of you to reduce your sugar intake, and as I have said earlier, we also need to cut down on cooking oil by 10 per cent. These small efforts will keep you away from obesity and lifestyle diseases."

With fewer than 100 days to International Yoga Day, he noted yoga's expanding global reach, citing Almis Ji of the Arvind Yoga Centre in Djibouti, Africa, as an example. On India's young sporting stars, he said:

"I also came to know about the Asmita Athletics League. In this, many sporting events were organised on the occasion of Women's Day on the 8th of March. Around 2 lakh daughters participated in the league. It is good to see that the women of India are playing an important role in this sporting transformation taking place in the country."

Modi also praised Gulveer Singh from Uttar Pradesh, who became the first Indian to complete a half-marathon in under an hour, finishing third at the New York City Half Marathon. He also celebrated squash player Anahat Singh, 17, winning the Squash on Fire Open, becoming the youngest Asian female player to break into the top 20 of the PSA World Ranking.

Farmers' water model goes national

Modi praised farmers in Chhattisgarh's Korea district for their indigenous 'Aawa Pani Jhonki' model, in which recharge ponds and soak pits are built in fields to harvest rainwater. More than 1,200 farmers have built over 2,000 such structures, significantly improving groundwater levels. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, who listened to the broadcast at his official residence, called the mention "a matter of immense pride" for the state.

Preserving India's manuscript heritage

Modi urged citizens to contribute to the Gyan Bharatam Survey, a nationwide drive to document and preserve ancient manuscripts.

"If you have a manuscript or information about it, do share its image on the Gyan Bharatam App. Information related to each entry is being verified before it is recorded. I am glad that thousands of manuscripts have been shared so far."

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Contributions have already arrived from Arunachal Pradesh, Amritsar, Rajasthan and Ladakh's Hemis Monastery. The survey runs until mid-June.

"I urge all of you to uncover and share aspects of your culture. India's strength lies in its crores of people, and this initiative reflects the spirit of public participation among the countrymen."

(With agency inputs)