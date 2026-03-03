No Sasikala, no extra seats for BJP: EPS draws clear lines after meeting Shah

AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) has denied that his late-night meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday (March 2) touched upon VK Sasikala’s possible entry into the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Palaniswami flew to Delhi immediately after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally in Madurai the day before, and described the hour-long meeting with Shah as a detailed review of Tamil Nadu’s political situation ahead of the upcoming polls.

“We discussed how both parties should work together cohesively in the elections. The current NDA coalition is very cordial and strong,” he told reporters in Delhi.

Focus on corruption; Sasikala an ‘unnecessary question’

Dismissing speculation about Sasikala — who recently launched her own party and unveiled its flag in Ramanathapuram — Palaniswami was blunt. “No discussion happened on Sasikala or her new party joining the alliance. It is an unnecessary question, please leave it at that,” he said.

According to sources familiar with the meeting, EPS urged the Centre to focus on corruption allegations against key DMK leaders. During Modi’s Madurai visit, the AIADMK chief had publicly highlighted three major scams: cash-for-jobs irregularities, sand mining theft, and Tasmac liquor scandals.

At the meeting, he reportedly requested Shah to ensure these complaints receive serious attention, raising expectations of possible central agency probes that could embarrass the ruling DMK government.

Negotiations smooth so far, says EPS

The BJP leadership is understood to have demanded around 60 seats, citing its improved vote share in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. However, Palaniswami reportedly firmly refused, capping the BJP’s share at around 40 constituencies. He made it clear that AIADMK will contest the bulk of the 234 seats, with final announcements to be made only after the Election Commission releases the poll schedule.

Talks on accommodating smaller parties are progressing smoothly. Puthiya Thamizhagam (PT) leader K Krishnaswamy is expected to join the NDA soon, further strengthening the alliance’s social base.

EPS reiterated this stance on Monday, “Seat-sharing and other issues will be formally announced after the poll schedule is released. Our negotiations are going smoothly.”

‘Strong and worry-free’ alliance

After the death of AIADMK supremo J Jayalalithaa in 2016, a bitter feud cleaved the party into two—one faction each headed by Sasikala and EPS. O Panneerselvam (OPS), who initially backed EPS, turned rebel and was expelled. He recently joined the DMK.

The NDA claims the current alliance is “strong and worry-free”, contrasting it with reported troubles in the DMK-Congress camp over seat-sharing.