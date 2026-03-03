Sonia Gandhi ‘intervenes’ to mend ties with DMK ahead of Tamil Nadu polls

In an apparent move to repair strained relations within the INDIA bloc, Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi reportedly stepped in on Tuesday (March 3) to facilitate direct talks with DMK president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin.

This intervention comes amid reports of tensions over seat-sharing arrangements for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections and related Rajya Sabha nominations.

Even though local sources claimed that Sonia joined a virtual meeting with DMK leaders, sources in Delhi said the virtual meeting was for Congress leaders alone, with party president Mallikarjun Kharge joining in. No DMK leader was present, said the sources.

It was decided at this meeting that party veteran P Chidambaram will hold talks with Stalin. The Congress high command is confident a seat-sharing deal will be sealed today, they added.

Virtual meeting

Sources placed in Tamil Nadu, meanwhile, claimed that at around 11.30 am today, AICC general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal, and Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K Selvaperunthagai held a virtual meeting with Stalin.

The discussions focused on finalising the alliance contours, settling Assembly seat-sharing numbers, confirming Rajya Sabha berths, and overall efforts to strengthen and restore cordial ties between the two long-standing partners, they said.

Also Read: 25 or 45? Tensions simmer over DMK-Congress seat-sharing

Chidambaram spoke with Stalin over the phone in the morning. The call is widely viewed as a key step to solidify the longstanding DMK-Congress alliance.

Venugopal arrives in Chennai today

Venugopal will also arrive in Chennai later on Tuesday to attend the wedding of Selvaperunthagai’s daughter. Tamil Nadu Congress leaders believe his visit is not merely ceremonial but carries significant political weight.

The Congress high command’s direct involvement follows recent strains in the relationship, including disagreements over the number of Assembly seats (with DMK reportedly offering around 25, while the Congress sought more) and demands for Rajya Sabha representation.

Also Read: ‘Power-sharing’ remarks by Chodankar stir fresh tensions in DMK-Congress alliance

Earlier interactions, such as Venugopal’s in-person meeting with Stalin, had conveyed messages from Sonia, but progress appeared slow amid speculation of potential shifts in alliances. This approach underscores efforts to prioritise alliance stability in Tamil Nadu, a key state for the opposition bloc’s strategy against the BJP-AIADMK alliance.

Seat-sharing formula, RS allocations

The outcome of today’s virtual consultation is expected to provide clarity on the seat-sharing formula and Rajya Sabha allocations, especially as the deadline for Rajya Sabha nomination filings approaches on March 5.

Both parties have historically emphasised their “ideological” partnership, and today’s high-level engagement signals a commitment to preserving the DMK-Congress tie-up for the 2026 Assembly polls.

Also Read: Congress set to gain extra Rajya Sabha seat from DMK, drops power-sharing push

Further developments are awaited as the talks conclude, with observers noting that a positive resolution could help consolidate the INDIA bloc in the state ahead of the crucial elections.