Hours before MCC sets in, Mamata gives hike to priests and clerics, clears DA arrears

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday (March 15) announced a hike of Rs 500 in the monthly honorarium of priests (purohit) and clerics (muezzin) from the Hindu and Muslim communities, respectively. She also said that her government will clear DA (dearness allowance) arrears of its employees and pensioners, including teachers, non-teaching staffers, and workers of grant-in-aid institutions, starting this month.

Also read: Election Commission announces 2026 election schedule

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo's announcements came hours before the Election Commission announced the schedule of the state's Assembly elections, along with those in Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and the Union Territory (UT) of Puducherry. The model code of conduct (MCC) came into force as soon as the commission released the itinerary.

Bengal will go to a two-phase polling this time, on April 23 and 29, with the results for all four states and one UT coming out on May 4.

'Revision will increase amount to monthly Rs 2k'

"I am pleased to announce an increase of Rs 500 in the monthly honorarium extended to our purohits and muezzins, whose service sustains the spiritual and social life of our communities. With this revision, they will now receive Rs 2,000 per month," she said in an X post.

The revision will see the beneficiaries receiving a monthly amount of Rs 2,000.

I am pleased to announce an increase of ₹500 in the monthly honorariums extended to our purohits and muezzins, whose service sustains the spiritual and social life of our communities. With this revision, they will now receive ₹2,000 per month.



At the same time, all fresh… — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) March 15, 2026

The chief minister said the state government has approved all fresh applications submitted by purohits and muezzins for the honorarium.

Also read: Has SIR controversy hijacked West Bengal’s pre-election buzz? | AI With Sanket

"At the same time, all fresh applications that have been duly submitted by purohits and muezzins have also been approved by the state government," Mamata said.

Emphasising her government's stance on religious harmony and support for traditional institutions, the chief minister said, "We take pride in nurturing an environment where every community and tradition is valued and strengthened. Our endeavour remains to ensure that the custodians of our rich spiritual heritage receive the recognition and support they deserve."

A key move ahead of polls, feel experts

Political observers said Mamata's announcement is significant keeping in view the ensuing elections, with political parties reaching out to various community groups. It may be mentioned here that the CM launched a plan to set up development boards for five communities in the state, a move which analysts felt was aimed at consolidating support among key social groups, particularly in Bengal's politically sensitive western districts.

On the DA arrears clearance the CM talked within half-an-hour after raising the honorarium for the purohits and muezzins, Mamata said on X, "They (government employees and pensioners) will start receiving their ROPA 2009 DA arrears from March 2026 onwards as per the modalities detailed out in the notifications issued by our finance department."

Also read: In Bengal, can Rahul, Priyanka go beyond 'measured aggression’ against Mamata?

The arrears relate to the Revision of Pay and Allowances (ROPA) 2009, a long-standing demand of government employees and pensioners, covering salaries and allowances of teachers, municipal and panchayat staffers, and other grant-in-aid institutions.

I am happy to announce that our Ma-Mati-Manush government has delivered on its promise to all its employees and pensioners, and to lakhs of teachers and non-teaching staff of our educational institutions, as well as employees/ pensioners of our other grant-in-aid instititions… — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) March 15, 2026

The Supreme Court mandated that 25 per cent of the DA arrears be disbursed to the state employees by March 31, 2026, after a group of disgruntled state employees had moved it regarding the disputed matter, seeking the settlement of their DA dues.

(With agency inputs)