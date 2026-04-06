LDF’s ‘who else’ campaign: Rahul slams Modi, Pinarayi’s ‘arrogant mindset’

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday (April 6) termed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan as "arrogant", alleging that they have a mindset of ruling over people rather than working with them.

Addressing an election rally at Mala in Thrissur, Rahul said the Assembly polls in Kerala were a fight between the Congress-led UDF and the ruling LDF, which he alleged was being indirectly supported by the BJP.

‘Hidden hand’

"There is a hidden hand helping the LDF against the UDF," he said, adding that even CPI(M) workers would admit that the government was not functioning as a true Left administration.

He claimed that some Left leaders are contesting the April 9 Assembly polls with UDF support, calling it an unprecedented development in Kerala’s political history.

Rahul alleged that the BJP sees the Congress and the UDF as its main political challenge both in Kerala and across the country, and that the LDF have a deal with the saffron party.

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"As proof, PM Modi speaks about God, temples, and religion in his speeches elsewhere, but in Kerala he does not speak about the Sabarimala gold loss involving CPI(M) leaders. This is because he wants to protect the chief minister and the CPI(M)," he claimed.

The Congress leader alleged that anyone who attacks the BJP gets targeted. But the chief minister and his family are not touched. There is no interrogation or ED or CBI action against him, he said.

"It is clear that what we are fighting is a partnership. Remember who the partner is. The partner is the same people who set fire in Manipur, attacked nurses from Kerala in Chhattisgarh, and divide India on religious lines, spreading hatred and violence," he alleged.

‘Height of arrogance’

Rahul also criticised a campaign slogan associated with the LDF, referring to billboards carrying the chief minister’s image with the words "Who else".

"The chief minister is not a God that he alone can rule Kerala. There are thousands of talented people in the state, including women with immense capability and the true spirit of Kerala," he said.

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He termed the slogan a "disrespect" to the people of the state and "the height of arrogance".

"I would advise the chief minister to remove this campaign from the streets of Kerala. Every time a Keralite looks at that poster, it is an insult. This is the precise arrogant mindset that we are fighting. It is the same mindset that Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, and Himanta Biswa Sarma have — the idea that they are here to rule the people," Gandhi said.

‘Not the time of maharajas’

He said political leaders should work with humility and in partnership with the people.

"This is not the time of maharajas who claim that only they can rule. It is also an insult to leaders in the Left front, as it suggests no one else is capable," he said.

Rahul alleged that this "disease" exists in the BJP, RSS, and the Left front.

"The same mentality that Narendra Modi and Amit Shah have — that they are born to rule — is the same mentality the chief minister has," he said.

He warned that such a mindset was harming the country.

"Wisdom lies with the people — farmers, businessmen, and workers — and the job of leaders is to understand that wisdom and work for them," he said.

Citing past Congress leaders in Kerala, Gandhi said K Karunakaran, Oommen Chandy, and AK Antony exemplified leadership rooted in humility and public service.

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He further alleged a power dynamic involving global and national leadership.

"US President Donald Trump openly says that he can destroy Mr Narendra Modi anytime he wants. And it is the same relationship that the chief minister of Kerala has with Modi and Amit Shah. The reason is his and his family’s corruption," Gandhi said without elaborating.

He added that in today's India, even minor corruption could land leaders in trouble.

"It is a simple fact that if you are involved even in the slightest corruption, you are going to be controlled by Modi and Shah. That is what has happened to the chief minister of Kerala," he alleged.

The Congress leader also raised concerns about global developments, warning that ongoing conflicts could have serious economic consequences for India.

"The war in Ukraine and conflicts in the Middle East will impact fuel prices and fertiliser availability. These developments should not be underestimated," he said.

UDF’s five guarantees

Outlining the Congress-led UDF’s promises, Gandhi said the alliance has proposed five guarantees to support people during difficult times. These include free travel for women in KSRTC buses, Rs 1,000 per month for college-going girls, increasing social welfare pensions to Rs 3,000, health insurance coverage of up to Rs 25 lakh for families, and interest-free loans of up to Rs 5 lakh for young entrepreneurs.

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He said the Mala and Kodungaloor areas symbolise India's inclusive culture, noting that it is believed to be the place where Saint Thomas first arrived in India and is also home to the Cheraman Juma Mosque, considered the country’s first mosque, along with several ancient temples.

"You are an example of India’s pluralism. People of different religions, faiths, and traditions live here with mutual respect and love," he said.

(With agency inputs)