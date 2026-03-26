From French legacy to saffron shift: Is Puducherry changing? | Talking Sense With Srini

The long-standing demand for statehood has resurfaced, but remains fraught with contradictions. Speaking on Talking Sense With Srini , The Federal’s Editor-in-Chief S Srinivasan pointed to structural constraints. “It’s a very small region. It can’t sustain itself financially.”

Puducherry’s electoral contest is heating up, with identity, governance, and political pragmatism converging to shape both the campaign narrative and the ground reality in the Union Territory.

Puducherry’s dependence on central grants and its low-tax regime, particularly on liquor and vehicle registration, create disincentives for full statehood.

“Many people may not like it because it takes away the advantages,” he said, underlining the gap between political messaging and economic reality.

Hyperlocal politics

On the ground, hyperlocal politics dominates.

“People know their politicians by name, by family, and what they have done,” said Pramila Krishnan, Assistant Editor, The Federal, after travelling across constituencies.

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In a tightly-knit polity, she noted, voters prioritise accessibility and delivery over party symbols.

“They identify the candidate and judge how much they have improved facilities and infrastructure,” she added.

BJP’s rise

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s rise marks a significant shift. From negligible presence decades ago, the party has expanded rapidly post-2014. Krishnan observed that this growth is closely tied to central influence.

“They have direct control over the day-to-day governance, so they grew in a big way.”

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While grassroots networks have strengthened, she cautioned that ideological penetration remains limited.

“Hindutva has not seeped in as such,” she said, describing the shift as more strategic than cultural.

Puducherry’s cosmopolitan character

Srinivasan framed Puducherry as politically distinct from Tamil Nadu.

“It has a cosmopolitan character. The Dravidian identity doesn’t fully apply,” he said, citing its multilingual composition and French legacy. This has blunted the appeal of Dravidian parties, even as national parties gain ground.

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Electorally, the NDA appears better placed.

“AINRC and BJP have the edge,” Krishnan said, pointing to smoother alliance coordination.

In contrast, tensions within the Congress-DMK combine have played out publicly, weakening their position.

Governance deficits

Yet, beyond alliances and vote shares, governance deficits loom large. Despite its tourist appeal, Puducherry struggles with basic infrastructure.

“For all its charm, it lacks municipal strength,” Srinivasan noted, citing poor roads, water issues, and urban congestion.

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Ultimately, Puducherry’s voters remain pragmatic. As Krishnan put it, “They believe it’s good to go with the party at the Centre so their interests are protected.”

In a Union Territory where power flows from New Delhi, that calculation may once again determine the outcome.