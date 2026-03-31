Guruvayur row: BJP candidate’s ‘Hindu MLA’ remark triggers political and legal storm

It began, as many political controversies do, with a video and a carefully-chosen moment.

Soon after he was announced as the BJP’s candidate in the temple town Guruvayur, B Gopalakrishnan released a video that would ripple across Kerala’s political scene. Standing in front of the temple, before the camera, he made a pointed claim about his constituency that houses the revered Guruvayur Temple. He alleged that the temple town had not elected a Hindu MLA in recent decades.

“Why does this constituency, an international pilgrimage centre, not have a Hindu MLA? I have been called upon by Guruvayurappan to rescue this land from a half-century-long imprisonment in the hands of temple looters and temple-opposers,” said Gopalakrishnan, in his now-deleted video.

The statement was direct, political, and designed to provoke a response. Within hours, it began circulating widely, drawing sharp reactions from rival parties and sparking conversations far beyond the constituency.

Also Read: Kerala CEO says legal opinion received on BJP candidate's 'Hindu MLA' remark

Even as the criticism mounted, Gopalakrishnan reiterated his position, sharpening the argument rather than retreating from it.

“I stand by my word. If someone can claim himself as a ‘Muslim’ League MLA, why can’t I claim Hindu MLA. Hindu is a culture rather than religion.”

BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar publicly endorsed Gopalakrishnan’s position, with some outrageous and logic-defying claims defending the remarks and drawing parallels with global religious centres.

“Can you have a non-Muslim representative in Mecca or a non-Christian one in the Vatican?” he asked, drawing widespread astonishment.

BJP’s strategy after Suresh Gopi’s win

The political context further shaped the BJP’s strategy. In the recent Lok Sabha election, actor-turned-politician Suresh Gopi, who won from Thrissur, put up a notable performance in segments including Guruvayur, polling 45,049 votes there despite finishing third (the only assembly segment in which he trailed). However, the significant increase in vote share in the temple town belt was seen within the party as a sign of growing acceptance, prompting a more assertive pitch around identity and representation in the subsequent Assembly election.

Also Read: Kerala elections: Why MA Baby thinks Left is winning a record third term

The constituency includes Guruvayur and Chavakkad Municipalities and surrounding panchayats like Engadiyoor, Orumanayur, Kadappuram, Punnayur, Vadakkekad, and Punnayurkulam. The region is socially mixed, with Hindus, Muslims, and Christians living in close proximity, sharing markets, institutions, and public spaces.

Constituency’s varied political lineage

Leaders from different communities and political formations have represented the constituency over the decades. Among the early figures associated with the region was PK Koru, a Hindu by birth who was supported by the Communist movement, being the first MLA in 1957. He was followed by leaders such as KG Karunakara Menon, Varkey Vadakkan, and VVS Thangal, each representing different political streams and communities.

The pattern continued through the decades with figures like PM Aboobacker, PKK Bava, PT Kunhumuhammed and KV Abdul Khader before the seat was won by the current MLA, NK Akbar of the Communist Party of India (Marxist).

Batting for coexistence and secularism

Speaking amid the controversy, NK Akbar did not merely deny Gopalakrishnan’s claim but offered a different point rooted in public memory of coexistence.

“When the Guruvayur temple caught fire in November 1970, it was the nearby mosque that used its azan speakers and the church that tolled bells to gather people. That is the tradition of coexistence and secularism we follow,” he said.

Also Read: Thomas Isaac interview: Is CPI(M) facing a minority challenge in Kerala?

Akbar went on to list the political lineage of the constituency, emphasising that leaders from multiple communities and parties had represented Guruvayur without affecting the functioning of the temple or the experience of devotees.

“We have Mammiyoor temple, Manathala mosque, and the Palayur Church around us. That is the tradition we have. I do not have anything to say in response to Gopalakrishnan’s communal rants. He has to prove his relevance, that is why he is doing these sorts of antics.”