Under shadow of impeachment, Gyanesh Kumar announces polls for 4 states, 1 UT

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on Sunday (March 15) ducked questions on the Opposition's notice to move a motion in Parliament for his removal from the post.

At a press conference in Delhi, held to announce Assembly election schedules in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam, West Bengal and Puducherry, Kumar did not answer questions on the opposition notice.

In a first, the Opposition has submitted notices in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha seeking to move a motion to remove Kumar from the post, alleging a partisan attitude. The Opposition parties accused the CEC of aiding the ruling BJP on several occasions, especially during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, which they alleged was aimed at helping the saffron party at the Centre.

Polls in April, result in May

Making his poll announcements, Kumar said assembly elections in Assam, Kerala and Puducherry will be held on a single day on April 9, in Tamil Nadu on April 23, and in two phases in West Bengal on April 23 and 29. Votes will be counted for all polls on May 4.

Compared to eight voting days spread across almost a month in 2021, there will be three polling days in a 20-day period in these elections.

The BJP will try to retain power in Assam, while it will be pitted against ruling parties in West Bengal, Kerala and Tamil Nadu. Puducherry is governed by NDA partner All India NR Congress.

Also read: Tamil Nadu elections 2026: 5 key issues likely to dominate poll campaigns

Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Kerala are currently ruled by opposition DMK, Trinamool Congress and Left Front, respectively.

Model code in place

A total of 17.4 crore voters are eligible to vote in the elections to five assemblies with 824 constituencies, said Kumar, flanked by the two Election Commissioners, Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi, at the press conference.

The model code of conduct came into effect immediately with the announcement of the poll schedule.

Asked about the announcement made by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, barely minutes ahead of the scheduled announcement of the assembly polls, about the clearance of DA arrears of its employees and a hike in honorarium of purohits and muezzins, Kumar said whatever has happened has happened but the model code of conduct comes into effect immediately and no such announcements could be made henceforth.

BJP versus regional giants

There are 234 assembly seats in Tamil Nadu where DMK leader MK Stalin has been the chief minister since 2021.

West Bengal has a total of 294 assembly seats with TMC leader Mamata Banerjee in power since 2011.

Also read: SIR, infiltration, women’s safety: 10 factors set to dominate Bengal polls

Kerala has 140 seats and Left leader Pinarayi Vijayan has been the chief minister since 2016, leading the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government.

In Assam, there are 126 assembly seats, and the BJP has been in power in the Northeastern state since 2016. Himanta Biswa Sarma has been the chief minister since 2021.

Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy has been in power since 2021. The UT has a total of 30 seats where polling will take place.

Notification and nomination filing dates

For Assam, Kerala and Puducherry, the notification for the elections will be issued on March 16, and the last date for filing nominations is March 23. Scrutiny of nominations will take place on March 24 and the last date for the withdrawal of candidatures is March 26.

For Tamil Nadu, the notification for the polls will be issued on March 30 and the last date for filing nominations is April 6. The date for the scrutiny of nominations is April 7 and the last date for the withdrawal of candidatures is April 9.

In the first-phase elections in West Bengal, notifications will be issued on March 30, while for the second phase on April 2. The last date for filing nominations for the first phase is April 6 and for the second phase is April 9.

Also read: Kerala elections 2026: 10 issues that can determine results

The scrutiny of nominations for the first phase elections in West Bengal will take place on April 7 and for the second phase on April 10. The last date for the withdrawal of candidatures for the first phase is April 9 and for the second phase is April 13.

In West Bengal, polling will be held in 152 assembly constituencies in the first phase and in 142 seats in the second phase.

Targets: Greater transparency, violence-free polls

CEC Kumar said presiding officers at all polling booths will upload voter turnout data every two hours and immediately after voting ends.

“The Election Commission will ensure greater transparency in the counting of votes and announcement of results. Election Commission has asked all enforcement agencies to ensure elections are impartial and violence-free,” he said.

CEC Kumar said the elections must be free of violence or inducement and warned that the EC will take strong action against any violation.

Opposition parties had raised questions on the voter turnout data after the last few assembly elections.

End of terms in May and June

The term of the assembly will come to an end in West Bengal on May 7, in Tamil Nadu on May 10, in Assam on May 20, in Kerala on May 23, and in Puducherry on June 15.

Also read: 10 key seats to watch in West Bengal elections 2026

There are 6.4 crore voters in West Bengal, 5.67 crore in Tamil Nadu, 2.7 crore in Kerala, 2.5 crore in Assam and 9.44 lakh in Puducherry.

There will be 2,18,807 polling stations in all four states and one UT, of which 31,486 booths are in Assam, 30,471 in Kerala, 75,032 in Tamil Nadu, 80,719 in West Bengal and 1,099 in Puducherry.

A total of 25 lakh election officials will be deployed, out of which 15 lakh are polling personnel, 8.5 lakh security personnel, 49,000 micro observers for polling, 1,444 observers, 40,000 counting officials, 21,000 sector officers and 15,000 micro observers for counting.

(With agency inputs)