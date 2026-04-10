85.51% polling in Assam; turnout in minority-dominated seats crosses 90% mark

Assam witnessed a remarkable voter turnout of 85.51 per cent in the single-phase Assembly elections on Thursday (April 9), with lakhs of voters braving rain and overcast skies to participate in what turned out to be a high-energy democratic exercise across the state.

Polling began at 7 am and picked up momentum steadily through the day. The turnout climbed from 17.87 per cent at 9 am to 38.92 per cent by 11 am, reaching 59.63 per cent at 1 pm and 75.91 per cent by 3 pm. By the end of the day, several constituencies and districts reported exceptionally high participation, underlining the strong voter enthusiasm.



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Srijangram recorded the highest turnout at an impressive 95.82 per cent, while New Guwahati saw the lowest at 72.10 per cent. Dispur constituency registered a turnout of 74.89 per cent. At the district level, South Salmara topped the list with 95.37 per cent polling, whereas Kamrup Metro recorded the lowest turnout at 77.35 per cent.

Minority areas see high turnout

The poll percentage in 19 constituencies, mostly in minority-dominated areas, crossed the 90 per cent mark, while 92 were in the range of 80-89 per cent and the remainder fall in the 70-79 per cent category, the officials said.

Among the high-turnout seats, Dalgaon recorded 94.57 per cent turnout, followed by Srijangram (94.33 per cent), Jaleswar (94.31 per cent), Chenga (93.83 per cent), Mandia (92.45 per cent), Pakkabetbari (93.24 per cent), Samaguri (91.31 per cent), East Goalpara (92.79 per cent), Parbatjhora (90.49 per cent), Darrang (90.34 per cent), Rupahihat (92.74 per cent) and Abhayapuri (90.28 per cent).

Several districts also reported high polling percentages, with Barpeta crossing 91 per cent and Bongaigaon recording 91.77 per cent, while Bajali stood at 86.89 per cent. South Salmara Mankachar district maintained a lead in the early hours itself, indicating strong rural turnout trends.

Long queues, peaceful polling

Scenes from across the state showed long queues outside polling stations, with voters patiently waiting in damp conditions to cast their ballots. In many areas, polling stations remained crowded even after the scheduled closing time of 5 pm, highlighting the determination among people to exercise their franchise.

Over 2.49 crore voters, including nearly equal numbers of men and women, participated in the election to decide the fate of 722 candidates across 126 constituencies. This election is significant as it is the first to be held after the 2023 delimitation exercise. The BJP-led NDA is seeking a third consecutive term, while the Congress-led alliance is attempting to unseat the incumbent government.

The polling process remained largely peaceful, supported by extensive deployment of security personnel and webcasting at sensitive booths. Special arrangements were made for senior citizens, persons with disabilities and other voters to ensure inclusive participation.

BJP, Congress claim advantage

Both the BJP and opposition Congress claimed that the high turnout is to their advantage, and thanked voters for coming out in such large numbers.

The BJP-led NDA is seeking a third consecutive term in power, while the Congress is striving to reclaim a state it lost a decade ago.



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The BJP termed the turnout “historic” and expressed gratitude to the people of Assam, stating that the high participation reflects strong faith in democracy. The party also praised the enthusiasm of youth and first-time voters and thanked the Election Commission, security personnel and media for ensuring peaceful polling.

The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee also thanked voters for the high turnout. However, it filed a complaint at Bhangagarh Police Station against its Udalguri candidate Suren Daimary, alleging that he resigned from the party a day before polling after receiving nomination and campaign funds, and made statements against the party.