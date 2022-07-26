Over 12,000 teaching posts lying vacant in Kendriya Vidyalayas: Govt

According to a written reply by Minister of State for Education Annpurna Devi in the Lok Sabha, the vacancies are highest in Tamil Nadu with 1,162 teaching staff vacancies and 97 non-teaching staff vacancies

According to a written reply by Minister of State for Education Annpurna Devi in the Lok Sabha, the vacancies are highest in Tamil Nadu with 1,162 teaching staff vacancies and 97 non-teaching staff vacancies. Madhya Pradesh follows with 1,183 total vacancies, 1,066 teaching staff vacancies and 117 non-teaching staff vacancies.

There are 12,044 teaching posts and 1,332 non-teaching posts lying vacant in Kendriya Vidyalayas across the country.

Karnataka, West Bengal and Odisha have the third, fourth and fifth highest vacancies, respectively. Lakshadweep has the lowest vacancies with a total of eight, six in teaching staff and two in non-teaching staff.

According to the Ministry, the vacancies arise due to transfer and retirement over a period of time.

“Filling up of vacancies is a continuous process and efforts are made to fill up the vacancies as per the provisions of the relevant recruitment rules. Teachers are also engaged on a contractual basis for temporary duration by Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan to ensure that the teaching-learning process is not hampered,” said Annpurna Devi.