Hands-on industry training for Chemistry students from North-East

Jointly run by CSIR-IICT-Cipla, the three-month programme will also give the PG students an opportunity to interact with top scientists, pursue Ph.D., and expose them to diverse cultures

The Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT) will impart more advanced skills and training to North-Eastern (NE) students, who are pursuing their postgraduation in Chemistry.

The IICT, a national lab under Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), has joined hands with Indian pharma major, Cipla, to conduct a three-month orientation-cum-training programme for MSc (Chemistry) students from the North-Eastern states. The programme is expected to run for three years, starting from the 2021-22 academic session, a CSIR-IICT statement said.

The programme aims to provide the students an opportunity to interact with and learn from the scientists at CSIR-IICT, make them industry-ready or pursue Ph.D. in chemistry, and at the same time, expose them to diverse cultures.

Anurag Mishra, CEO, Cipla Foundation, said, “The initiative is unique. This course would not only help the students in securing the best career but will also encourage the future generations to pursue chemistry.”

The three-month hybrid (online & hands-on) upskilling programme began with a virtual inaugural session on January 7, which was attended by around 50 students representing the seven NE states, chemistry faculty from respective Universities, and faculty from CSIR-IICT.