NEET-UG 2021: Counselling schedule for state quota seats released

The counselling schedule for the state quota seats of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) 2021 has been released by the National Medical Commission on their website. Candidates can check the schedule on the official website: mcc.nic.in.

The commission has laid down deadlines to ensure the state counselling process is done within a fixed time period. The first round of state counselling by the respective state counselling authorities will be conducted between January 27 and January 31, 2022. Simultaneously, the first round of counselling for the NEET-UG All India Quota (AIQ) will be held by the MCC from January 19 to January 28, 2022.

According to the NMC release, the Round 2 of state counselling will begin from February 15 and will end on February 18, 2022. The second round of counselling for AIQ will be conducted between February 9 to 18, 2022.

The notice ends with this rider that to ensure “faithful obedience of time schedule and also keeping in view the limited time available for conducting counselling, all participating institutes/colleges are directed to treat all Saturdays/ Sundays and Gazetted Holidays as working days”.

The Supreme Court in the first week of January ended the stalemate over admissions to medical colleges by clearing new quotas. More than 45,000 junior doctors can now join the workforce after counselling.

“NEET-PG counselling is being started by MCC (Medical Counselling Committee) from January 12, 2022, following the order of the Hon’ble Supreme Court, as assured by the Ministry of Health to the resident doctors. This will give more strength to the country in the fight against corona. My best wishes to all the candidates,” the health minister Mansukh Mandaviya had tweeted.