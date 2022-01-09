NEET-PG counselling for medical admissions starts Wednesday

Move comes after the SC ended the stalemate over admissions to medical colleges by clearing new quotas

Counselling for medical admissions under the National Eligibility/Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET-PG) will begin from Wednesday.

Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya’s tweet came after the Supreme Court on Friday ended the stalemate over admissions to medical colleges by clearing new quotas. More than 45,000 junior doctors can now join the workforce after counselling.

“NEET-PG counselling is being started by MCC (Medical Counselling Committee) from January 12, 2022, following the order of the Hon’ble Supreme Court, as assured by the Ministry of Health to the resident doctors. This will give more strength to the country in the fight against corona. My best wishes to all the candidates,” the minister tweeted in Hindi.

Also read: The Federal webinar: ‘Does NEET violate federal spirit of Constitution?’

Advertisement

NEET-PG is a qualifying exam for medical students for admission to more than 100 private and government colleges. Those who clear it are given ‘counselling’ – they are directed to universities and colleges based on marks and chosen specialisation and can work under senior colleagues’ supervision.

The counselling was scheduled to begin last October but was delayed after petitions were filed against a government notification announcing the reservation of seats for candidates from other backward classes and economically weaker sections. Due to this, almost 45,000 junior doctors were not admitted last year, overburdening the health system amid the pandemic.

Resident doctors in several states, including Delhi, came out on the streets to protest over the delay in the counselling process.

Clearing the way for medical admissions after a four-month delay, the SC last week allowed 27 per cent reservation for OBC and 10 per cent quota for students from poor families, and said that the counselling must begin in “national interest”.