Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan to release admission schedule soon

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) will soon release the admission schedule for the academic session 2023-24. The registration process for the same is expected to begin anytime soon this month.

KVS offers admissions for classes 1 to 12. Online registration for Kendriya Vidyalaya Class 1 admission will commence in March 2023 and will close in the beginning of April 2023. KV admissions for classes 2 to 12 (except class 11) is conducted in offline mode only.

Admission in Class 1 is based on an online lottery system and priority category system. Kendriya Vidyalaya admission 2023 for classes 2 to 8 is offered based on priority category and offline lottery system. No test or exam is conducted for it.

Students can check the detailed KVS admission process 2023-24 from the official website – kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in. They must also note that there is no fee for KVS online admission form. The schedule for kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in 2023 admissions is announced through official notice. Keep the required papers ready like admission form, documents and others to apply for admission in Kendriya Vidyalaya on time.

Age criteria

A child must be 6-years-old as on March 31 in the academic year in which admission is sought for Class I. (Child born on 1st April should also be considered.) The maximum age limit can be relaxed by two years in case of differently-abled children by the Principal.

How to apply

The parents of Class 1 students can apply for admission by filling an online application form on official website kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in. The KV admission form can be submitted in online mode through the KVS admission portal. The application submission process is mainly divided into two parts: Registration on website of KV, kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in 2023. Filling and submitting admission form.