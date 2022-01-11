IICT to launch new training program for Chemistry MSc students from NE

IICT has partnered with Cipla to launch this orientation-cum-training program, as a part of its Scientific Social Responsibility (SSR) initiative

The Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT), one of the oldest national laboratories under the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), has partnered with Mumbai-based Cipla pharmaceutical company, to provide the students from the North-Eastern (NE) states with more advanced skills and training, as a part of its Scientific Social Responsibility (SSR) initiative.

“CSIR-IICT signed an agreement with Cipla Foundation to conduct orientation-cum-training program for MSc (Chemistry) students from the North-Eastern states. To begin with, the initiative will continue for three years starting from 2021-22,” CSIR-IICT statement said.

“The basic idea behind the program is to provide the students from NE states, an opportunity to interact with and learn from the scientists at CSIR-IICT, make them industry-ready or pursue Ph.D. in chemistry, and at the same time, expose them to diverse cultures,” according to the statement by CSIR-IICT.

The three-month hybrid (online and hands-on) upskilling program began with a virtual inaugural session on January 7, attended by around 50 students representing the seven NE states, chemistry faculty from respective Universities, and faculty from CSIR-IICT.

Dr. D. Shailaja, Chief Scientist and Nodal Officer for Skill and CSR programme at CSIR-IICT, welcomed the participants and informed the students about the various skill development programs conducted by CSIR-IICT, to upskill the undergraduate and postgraduate students, to improve their career prospects.

Dr. Pradosh Chakrabarti, senior principal scientist and course coordinator, explained the course and the benefits students could accrue in terms of the edge in employability at relevant industries or admissions in academic institutions for higher studies.

CEO of Cipla Foundation Anurag Mishra hailed the unique initiative and said that the course will not only help the students in securing the best career but will also encourage the future generations to pursue chemistry.

Dr. Diganta Choudhuri, Head, Department of Chemistry, B. Borooah College, Guwahati, said that the course structure was well-conceived to equip the students with the requisite hand on skills necessary for embarking on their future journey in chemistry.

Dr. VM Tiwari, Director of CSIR-IICT, called upon the faculty to channelize the unlimited energy and talent of the youth for the betterment of society and empower them with state-of-the-art skills that render them take up assignments on the global platform.