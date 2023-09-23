World Cup 2023 prize money details out; winner to receive $4 million

The 13th edition of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup will see the winners of the 10-team tournament earn $4 million, along with the trophy that they will lift at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on 19 November. The prize money details for the World Cup 2023 have been announced by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

The runners-up will receive $2 million, while the losing semi-finalists will get 800,000 each from the total prize pot of $10 million. The 48-match event will be played across 10 venues from 5 October.

Billed as the "biggest Cricket World Cup ever" by the ICC, the tournament will see prizes for each league match won. Teams will play each other once in a round-robin format, with the top four making it to the semi-finals.

The winners of each match in the group stage will receive $40,000 and the six teams that do not qualify for the semi-finals will receive a payment of $100,000.

The breakdown of World Cup 2023 prize money allocations is as follows: