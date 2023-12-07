Gambhir called me 'fixer', claims Sreesanth in new video

Former India fast bowler S Sreesanth on Thursday (December 7) claimed that BJP MP and ex-India batter Gautam Gambhir called him "fixer" several times in their ugly on-field spat during a Legends League Cricket (LLC) match in Surat on Wednesday.

After a verbal spat during an India Capitals-Gujarat Giants game, Kerala paceman Sreesanth accused former India teammate Gambhir of picking up fights for no reason and disrespecting even seniors.

“Just wanted to clear the air with what happened with Mr Fighter. One who always fights with all his colleagues. For no reason whatsoever,” the player from Kerala said in a video posted on his Instagram account.

“He does not even respect his senior players, including Viru bhai,” he added, referring to Virat Kohli. “That’s exactly what happened today. Without any provocation, he just kept on calling me something which was very rude which shouldn’t have been said by Mr Gautam Gambhir.”

The incident took place during the LLC Eliminator after Gambhir hit Sreesanth for a six and a four. When the next ball went to a fielder for a dot, tempers flared up between the two players.

The two were seen locked in a fiery exchange after the sixth over.

Sreesanth did not reveal what exactly Gambhir stated but promised to reveal it in due time. He also underlined that Gambhir acted without any provocation.

Sreesanth reveals what happened

In a video posted on his Instagram account, Sreesanth, who is a double World Cup winner just like Gambhir, said the former opening batsman called him "fixer" several times.

"I am truly grateful for the wonderful opportunities that life has given me, including the privilege of playing cricket. I want to express my sincere love and respect to all of you. I will continue to give my best without worrying about anything else. Your love and support mean the world to me, and I humbly ask for your continued encouragement. I am just an ordinary individual from Kerala who had the fortune of winning two world cups, thanks to the grace of God. Rest assured, those who spread false news will receive their just consequences," Sreesanth wrote along with the video.

In the video, he said, “Lot of channels have been calling me, asking me what happened. I am not going to spend a lot of PR, to spread the wrong news. I wanted to come live to clear the air. Yesterday I didn’t say what he called me. His PR has been calling me, he has the money and I am just a normal person. God has been kind and I’ve fought my battles alone with the support of my family, my dear ones and with all your support.”

“Just want to say this, he kept on calling me on live television, on the centre wicket, I’ve not used a single bad word. I’ve not used a single abuse to him. I’ve only said ‘what are you saying? what are you saying?’ and in fact, I kept laughing in a sarcastic way because he kept calling me 'a fixer, fixer, fixer. You’re a fixer'. Forgive my language but 'f*** off! F*** off fixer!' This is the language he used and he told the umpires also the same thing when they were trying to control him. I moved away but he kept on calling me the same thing again and again.”

“All I want to say is that if he wants to keep fighting with all his colleagues, I am not going to go use my PR and go to each channel and start talking. This is the truth and whatever videos are circulating, they’re trying to keep that person (Gambhir) in the best possible way.

“Mere taraf se, maine ek bhi gaali shabd nahi use kiya hain (From my side, I haven’t used a single bad word) Please guys, support the truth. The real truth. He’s been doing it with a lot of people, not just me. I have no idea why he started it. It was the end of the over when they had lost one wicket also. I have no idea what made him say it.

“His people are saying that he said ‘sixer, sixer, sixer’. He said 'fixer, fixer, fixer'. This is not the way to talk. I request everyone, please don’t fall for that, the extra paid PR work that other powerful people do. I am a normal person like you, just want to share my humble request. Please trust me on this. Lots of love, and lot of respect. Jai Hind,” he added.

Gambhir reacts

Sreesanth, who was allegedly involved in an IPL spot-fixing scandal in 2013, said he was not at fault vis-à-vis Gambhir, a BJP MP.

“I am not at all at fault here. I just wanted to clear the air straight away. What Mr Gauti has done, sooner or later all of you will get to know. The words which he used and things he said on a cricket field, live, is not acceptable.

“My family, my state, everybody has gone through so much. I fought that battle with all your support. Now people want to down me for no reason. He said things he shouldn’t have said. I will surely let you know what he said.”

Gambhir, who is no stranger to controversies, responded cryptically on Thursday to the charges. “Smile when the world is all about attention,” he said in a post on X.



