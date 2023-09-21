Watch: India’s World Cup jersey with tri-colour unveiled; ‘3ka dream’ video viral

With just two weeks to go before the start of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023, the Indian team’s new jersey has been unveiled along with the anthem featuring captain Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and his teammates.

In a video shared by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on its official X (formerly Twitter) handle, Indian cricketers are seen in their new jerseys, along with fans wearing replica Team India shirts.

The new blue jersey features the tri-colour stripes on the shoulder, which has pleased Indian cricket fans. The video was released by the team’s official kit sponsor – Adidas.

The two-minute and 21-second video was captioned, “1983 - the spark. 2011 - the glory. 2023 - the dream. Impossible nahi yeh sapna, #3kaDream hai apna.”

India won their maiden ODI World Cup title in 1983 under the captaincy of Kapil Dev. They defeated the mighty West Indies at Lord’s, England. And, a 28-year wait ended when MS Dhoni-led team beat Sri Lanka in Mumbai to lift the trophy in 2011.

After the 2011 edition, the next two World Cups in 2015 and 2019 saw India exiting at the semi-final stages. Now, excitement is high among fans as India is hosting the 10-team tournament from October 5 to November 19.

The last two World Cups have been won by the host nations – Australia (2015) and England (2019). Fans are hoping the trend continues this year too.

India open their World Cup 2023 campaign against Australia in Chennai on October 8. The blockbuster game against Pakistan is in Ahmedabad on October 14.