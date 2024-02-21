Watch: Andhra batter Vamshhi Krrishna hits 6 sixes in an over

Andhra batter Vamshhi Krrishna scripted history in Indian domestic cricket as he smashed six sixes in an over during a BCCI tournament.

In a Col. CK Nayudu Trophy (Under-23) match in Kadapa, Krrishna scored a blistering 64-ball 110 for Andhra against Railways.

During his breezy knock, he hit 6 sixes in an over off Railways spinner Damandeep Singh.

The video of Krrishna’s rare feat was shared by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on X (Twitter) on Wednesday (February 21).

“6 SIXES in an over Alert! Vamshhi Krrishna of Andhra hit 6 sixes in an over off Railways spinner Damandeep Singh on his way to a blistering 64-ball 110 in the Col C K Nayudu Trophy in Kadapa. Relive those monstrous hits,” BCCI captioned the video on its ‘BCCIdomestic’ handle.

In Indian domestic cricket, Ravi Shastri was the first batsman to hit six sixes in an over. Recently, Ruturaj Gaikwad had hit seven sixes in an over during a Vijay Hazare Trophy game.

All-rounder Yuvraj Singh is the other Indian to have hit six sixes in an over, as he achieved the feat during the ICC World Twenty20 Championships in South Africa in 2007. Yuvraj hit Stuart Broad for six sixes in an over.

In International cricket, South Africa’s Herschelle Gibbs was the first batter to hit sixes in an over, during the 2007 World Cup on the Caribbean islands.

The first-ever batter to hit six sixes in an over was Sir Garfield Sobers, during an English county championship match. He set the world record in 1968 against Malcolm Nash while playing for Nottinghamshire against Glamorgan.

The other cricketers who have achieved this feat include Kieron Pollard (West Indies), Thisara Perera (Sri Lanka), Leo Carter (New Zealand), Jaskaran Malhotra (USA), Hazratullah Zazai (Afghanistan) and Ross Whitley (England).