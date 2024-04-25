Top 5 most expensive bowling spells in IPL: Mohit Sharma concedes 73 runs

Gujarat Titans (GT) paceman Mohit Sharma claimed an unwanted record during their IPL 2024 match against Delhi Capitals (DC) in New Delhi on Wednesday evening, April 24.



Mohit delivered the most expensive bowling spell in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The right-arm bowler had figures of 0/73 in his four overs.

After going for 42 runs in his first three overs, Mohit was taken for plenty in his final over by DC captain Rishabh Pant. Mohit was asked by GT skipper Shubman Gill to bowl the 20th and final over of DC innings.

Pant, who was on strike to face Mohit, took two runs off the first ball. The second delivery was a wide followed by 6, 4, 6, 6, and 6 from Pant. It was a great finish for DC as Pant’s belligerent knock of 88 not out (43 balls, 5x4, 8x6) took the team past the 200-run mark.

Overall, during the match, Pant faced 23 balls from Mohit and hit him for 47 runs with three fours and four sixes at a strike rate of 204.34.

DC posted 224/4 in 20 overs and later won by four runs.

Mohit’s most expensive spell in the history of IPL again opens the debate of the T20 game heavily loaded in favour of the batters. In this season’s IPL, 200-plus scores have been achieved 12 times in 40 matches, as of April 24.

IPL 2024 has also witnessed the highest total ever in the T20 tournament with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) scoring 287/3 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Bengaluru on April 15. SRH have also scored 277/3 against Mumbai Indians (MI) in Hyderabad on March 27.

Most expensive bowling spells in IPL history

0/73 in 4 overs (Economy 18.25) - Mohit Sharma (GT vs DC), 2024

0/70 in 4 overs (17.50) - Basil Thampi (SRH vs RCB), 2018

0/69 in 4 overs (17.25) - Yash Dayal (GT vs KKR), 2023

1/68 in 4 overs (17.00) - Recce Topley (RCB vs SRH), 2024

0/66 in 4 overs (16.50) - Ishant Sharma (SRH vs CSK), 2019