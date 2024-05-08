T20 World Cup: Blue-saffron India jersey unveiled; here's price, where to buy

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has unveiled the new jersey that the Indian players will wear at next month's ICC T20 World Cup 2024 in the US and the Caribbean islands.

On it is official X (formerly Twitter) handle, the Indian cricket board shared a clip of Indian players including captain Rohit Sharma, vice-captain Hardik Pandya, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Rinku Singh, Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja, Yashasvi Jaiswal and others sporting the new jerseys.

"It’s only a bat, a ball and you. #YouGotThis #T20Worldcup. The new #TeamIndia T20 jersey is now available in stores across India and on http://adidas.co.in," the BCCI captioned its post.

As per the Indian cricket team's kit sponsor adidas, the jersey "worn by the Indian team" will cost Rs 5,999. There is also a fan version of the jersey available on adidas's website at Rs 999.

The India blue jersey also has shades of saffron on the sleeves.

T20 World Cup 2024 will be played from June 2 to 29. India are searching for their second T20 World Cup title and have not won an ICC trophy since 2013. India's only T20 world title came in the inaugural edition in 2007 under MS Dhoni's captaincy.

The Indian team will be captained by Rohit Sharma at the T20 World Cup 2024. Hardik Pandya will be his deputy.