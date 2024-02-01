T20 World Cup 2024 ticket sales: Public ballot open now, ticket prices out; here’s how to apply

The countdown to the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, which takes place in the West Indies and USA from 1-29 June 2024, starts today (February 1), with the launch of the public ticket ballot giving fans around the world a chance to apply for tickets.



“For fans wanting to watch their favourite teams and players in action at some of the most iconic cricket stadiums in the world, the ballot is the best opportunity for them to get tickets to all the matches they want, at the venues they want and for the ticket category they want,” the International Cricket Council (ICC) said in a media release on Thursday.

With demand for all games expected to be high, fans can apply for up to six tickets per match and for as many matches as they want at any stage during the ballot period from now until 23h59 Antigua Standard Time on 7 February 2024.

The ballot is not a first-come first-served system and all applicants within the seven-day window will have an equal chance of obtaining tickets. Following the ballot, any remaining tickets will go on general sale on 22 February at tickets.t20worldcup.com, ICC added.

“Tickets to all 55 matches are accessibly priced to entice both cricket enthusiasts and new fans to the sport,” ICC said.

T20 World Cup 2024 ticket prices start at just US$6 and over 260,000 tickets will be on sale across the group stage, Super Eight and semi-finals are priced at US$25 and under.

Following the closure of the ballot, successful applicants will receive an email notifying them of what matches they have secured tickets to and will be provided with a link through which payment will need to be made. If payment is not completed within the allotted time, tickets will be returned to the pool of tickets that will be released for general sale on a first-come, first-served basis.

You can apply for the T20 World Cup 2024 tickets, starting at US $6, at tickets.t20worldcup.com