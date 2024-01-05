T20 World Cup 2024 tickets: How to register online and where to buy?

The T20 World Cup 2024 will be played in the US and the Caribbean islands from June 1 to 29. The fixtures for the 20-team tournament were announced on Friday (January 5) and here is all you need to know about how to buy tickets.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) said T20 World Cup 2024 matches will be held at nine venues – three in the US, and six in the Caribbean.

India and Pakistan, as always in ICC events, are in the same group. They will face off on June 9, Sunday, in New York.

According to a media release from the ICC, public tickets for T20 World Cup 2024 will go on sale via a ballot and fans can register their interest now at https://icc-cricket-news.com/p/4BST-V3T/mt20wc24-register-interest?pfredir=1.

Registering now will ensure fans receive ticket news first to help secure their seat at the World Cup. Outside of the ballot, fans can guarantee match tickets through the official travel programme, ICC Travel & Tours, where fans will be able to purchase official ticket-inclusive travel packages.

Registrations for travel and tour packages are open now and can be accessed at https://www.icctravelandtours.com/icc-mens-t20-world-cup-2024/?utm_id=ICC_Register_T20_PR_2024.

The pinnacle ICC men’s T20 event will see a record 20 teams divided into four groups competing across 55 games for the right to be crowned ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Champions 2024, including co-hosts the West Indies and the USA, together with the other qualifiers: Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, Canada, England, India, Ireland, Namibia, Nepal, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Oman, Pakistan, Papua New Guinea (PNG), Scotland, South Africa, Sri Lanka and Uganda.

The 20 teams have been divided into four groups of five, with the top two teams progressing to the Super Eights. There are two groups in Super Eights with the top two qualifying for the semifinals.