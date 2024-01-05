T20 World Cup 2024 schedule out; India vs Pakistan on June 9 in New York

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Friday (January 5) announced the full schedule of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024. The tournament will begin on June 1 and end on June 29.

India and Pakistan are in the same group and will face off in New York on June 9, Sunday. India's first match is against Ireland on June 5.

Also read: T20 World Cup 2024 ticket sales information

A total of three venues in the USA and six in the Caribbean will be used for the T20 World Cup 2024.

Ten of the 20 teams will play their first match of the 29-day tournament in the USA, with 16 contests to be held in Lauderhill, Dallas, and New York, and the blockbuster clash between India and Pakistan scheduled for the new Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Long Island on June 9.

Forty-one matches will be played in the Caribbean across six different islands, with the semifinals in Trinidad and Tobago and Guyana and the title decider scheduled to be played in Barbados on June 29.

The tournament will commence on June 1 with co-hosts USA taking on arch-rival Canada, while fellow hosts the West Indies will play Papua New Guinea in Guyana on the second day of group play.

There are four groups consisting of five teams, with the top two sides from each group then progressing to the Super Eight phase of the T20 World Cup 2024 ahead of the knockout semi-finals and final.

There are reserve days only for the semifinals and the final. A total of 55 games will be played. England are the defending champions.

T20 World Cup 2024 groups

Group A: India, Pakistan, Ireland, Canada, USA

Group B: England, Australia, Namibia, Scotland, Oman

Group C: New Zealand, West Indies, Afghanistan, Uganda, Papua New Guinea

Group D: South Africa, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Netherlands, Nepal

Note: The top 2 from each group progress to the Super Eight stage. Teams seeded first and second in their groups in the first round will retain that seeding in the Super Eight, provided they qualify.