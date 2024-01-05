T20 World Cup 2024 schedule out; India vs Pakistan on June 9 in New York
There are four groups consisting of five teams, with the top two sides from each group then progressing to the Super Six phase of the T20 World Cup 2024 ahead of the knockout semi-finals and final.
The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Friday (January 5) announced the full schedule of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024. The tournament will begin on June 1 and end on June 29.
India and Pakistan are in the same group and will face off in New York on June 9, Sunday. India's first match is against Ireland on June 5.
A total of three venues in the USA and six in the Caribbean will be used for the T20 World Cup 2024.
Ten of the 20 teams will play their first match of the 29-day tournament in the USA, with 16 contests to be held in Lauderhill, Dallas, and New York, and the blockbuster clash between India and Pakistan scheduled for the new Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Long Island on June 9.
Forty-one matches will be played in the Caribbean across six different islands, with the semifinals in Trinidad and Tobago and Guyana and the title decider scheduled to be played in Barbados on June 29.
The tournament will commence on June 1 with co-hosts USA taking on arch-rival Canada, while fellow hosts the West Indies will play Papua New Guinea in Guyana on the second day of group play.
There are reserve days only for the semifinals and the final. A total of 55 games will be played. England are the defending champions.
T20 World Cup 2024 groups
Group A: India, Pakistan, Ireland, Canada, USA
Group B: England, Australia, Namibia, Scotland, Oman
Group C: New Zealand, West Indies, Afghanistan, Uganda, Papua New Guinea
Group D: South Africa, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Netherlands, Nepal
Note: The top 2 from each group progress to the Super Eight stage. Teams seeded first and second in their groups in the first round will retain that seeding in the Super Eight, provided they qualify.
2nd round groups (Super Eight phase) for T20 World Cup 2024
Group 1: A1, B2, C1, D2
Group 2: A2, B1, C2, D1
Note: The top two from each group qualify for the semifinals
India's group schedule at T20 World Cup 2024
India vs Ireland - June 5 in New York
India vs Pakistan - June 9 in New York
India vs USA - June 12 in New York
India vs Canada - June 15 in Florida
T20 World Cup 2024 venues (9)
Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium, Dallas, USA
Broward County Stadium, Lauderhill, Florida, USA
Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York, USA
Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua and Barbuda
Kensington Oval, Barbados
Guyana National Stadium, Guyana
Daren Sammy Cricket Ground, Saint Lucia
Arnos Vale, Saint Vincent and The Grenadines
Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad and Tobago
Full fixtures for T20 World Cup 2024
Saturday, 1 June 2024 - USA v CANADA, Dallas
Sunday, 2 June - WEST INDIES v PAPUA NEW GUINEA, Guyana
Sun, 2 June - NAMIBIA v OMAN, Barbados
Monday, 3 June - SRI LANKA v SOUTH AFRICA, New York
Mon, 3 June - AFGHANISTAN v UGANDA, Guyana
Tuesday, 4 June - ENGLAND v SCOTLAND, Barbados
Tue, 4 June - NETHERLANDS v NEPAL, Dallas
Wednesday, 5 June - INDIA v IRELAND, New York
Wed, 5 June - PAPUA NEW GUINEA v UGANDA, Guyana
Wed, 5 June - AUSTRALIA v OMAN, Barbados
Thursday, 6 June - USA v PAKISTAN, Dallas
Thur, 6 June - NAMIBIA v SCOTLAND, Barbados
Friday, 7 June - CANADA v IRELAND, New York
Fri, 7 June - NEW ZEALAND v AFGHANISTAN, Guyana
Fri, 7 June - SRI LANKA v BANGLADESH, Dallas
Sat, 8 June - NETHERLANDS v SOUTH AFRICA, New York
Sat, 8 June - AUSTRALIA v ENGLAND, Barbados
Sat, 8 June - WEST INDIES v UGANDA, Guyana
Sun, 9 June 2024 - INDIA v PAKISTAN, New York
Sun, 9 June - OMAN v SCOTLAND, Antigua
Mon, 10 June - SOUTH AFRICA v BANGLADESH, New York
Tue, 11 June - PAKISTAN v CANADA, New York
Tue, 11 June - SRI LANKA v NEPAL, Florida
Tue, 11 June - AUSTRALIA v NAMIBIA, Antigua
Wed, 12 June - USA v INDIA, New York
Wed, 12 June - WEST INDIES v NEW ZEALAND, Trinidad
Thur, 13 June - ENGLAND v OMAN, Antigua
Thur, 13 June - BANGLADESH v NETHERLANDS, St. Vincent
Thur, 13 June - AFGHANISTAN v PAPUA NEW GUINEA, Trinidad
Fri, 14 June - USA v IRELAND, Florida
Fri, 14 June - SOUTH AFRICA v NEPAL, St. Vincent
Fri, 14 June - NEW ZEALAND v UGANDA, Trinidad
Sat, 15 June - INDIA v CANADA, Florida
Sat, 15 June - NAMIBIA v ENGLAND, Antigua
Sat, 15 June - AUSTRALIA v SCOTLAND, St. Lucia
Sun, 16 June - PAKISTAN v IRELAND, Florida
Sun, 16 June - BANGLADESH v NEPAL, St. Vincent
Sun, 16 June - SRI LANKA v NETHERLANDS, St. Lucia
Mon, 17 June - NEW ZEALAND v PAPUA NEW GUINEA, Trinidad
Mon, 17 June - WEST INDIES v AFGHANISTAN, St. Lucia
Wed, 19 June - A2 v D1, Antigua
Wed, 19 June - B1 v C2, St. Lucia
Thur, 20 June - C1 v A1, Barbados
Thur, 20 June - B2 v D2, Antigua
Fri, 21 June - B1 v D1, St. Lucia
Fri, 21 June - A2 v C2, Barbados
Sat, 22 June - A1 v D2, Antigua
Sat, 22 June - C1 v B2, St. Vincent
Sun, 23 June - A2 v B1, Barbados
Sun, 23 June - C2 v D1, Antigua
Mon, 24 June - B2 v A1, St. Lucia
Mon, 24 June - C1 v D2, St. Vincent
Wed, 26 June - Semifinal 1, Guyana
Thur, 27 June - Semifinal 2, Trinidad
Sat, 29 June - Final, Barbados