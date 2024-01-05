The Federal
T20 World Cup trophy
T20 World Cup 2024 trophy. File photo: ICC

T20 World Cup 2024 schedule out; India vs Pakistan on June 9 in New York

5 Jan 2024 2:23 PM GMT

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Friday (January 5) announced the full schedule of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024. The tournament will begin on June 1 and end on June 29.

India and Pakistan are in the same group and will face off in New York on June 9, Sunday. India's first match is against Ireland on June 5.

A total of three venues in the USA and six in the Caribbean will be used for the T20 World Cup 2024.

Ten of the 20 teams will play their first match of the 29-day tournament in the USA, with 16 contests to be held in Lauderhill, Dallas, and New York, and the blockbuster clash between India and Pakistan scheduled for the new Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Long Island on June 9.

Forty-one matches will be played in the Caribbean across six different islands, with the semifinals in Trinidad and Tobago and Guyana and the title decider scheduled to be played in Barbados on June 29.

The tournament will commence on June 1 with co-hosts USA taking on arch-rival Canada, while fellow hosts the West Indies will play Papua New Guinea in Guyana on the second day of group play.

There are four groups consisting of five teams, with the top two sides from each group then progressing to the Super Eight phase of the T20 World Cup 2024 ahead of the knockout semi-finals and final.

There are reserve days only for the semifinals and the final. A total of 55 games will be played. England are the defending champions.

T20 World Cup 2024 groups

Group A: India, Pakistan, Ireland, Canada, USA

Group B: England, Australia, Namibia, Scotland, Oman

Group C: New Zealand, West Indies, Afghanistan, Uganda, Papua New Guinea

Group D: South Africa, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Netherlands, Nepal

Note: The top 2 from each group progress to the Super Eight stage. Teams seeded first and second in their groups in the first round will retain that seeding in the Super Eight, provided they qualify.

2nd round groups (Super Eight phase) for T20 World Cup 2024

Group 1: A1, B2, C1, D2

Group 2: A2, B1, C2, D1

Note: The top two from each group qualify for the semifinals

India's group schedule at T20 World Cup 2024

India vs Ireland - June 5 in New York

India vs Pakistan - June 9 in New York

India vs USA - June 12 in New York

India vs Canada - June 15 in Florida

T20 World Cup 2024 venues (9)

Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium, Dallas, USA

Broward County Stadium, Lauderhill, Florida, USA

Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York, USA

Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua and Barbuda

Kensington Oval, Barbados

Guyana National Stadium, Guyana

Daren Sammy Cricket Ground, Saint Lucia

Arnos Vale, Saint Vincent and The Grenadines

Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad and Tobago

Full fixtures for T20 World Cup 2024

Saturday, 1 June 2024 - USA v CANADA, Dallas

Sunday, 2 June - WEST INDIES v PAPUA NEW GUINEA, Guyana

Sun, 2 June - NAMIBIA v OMAN, Barbados

Monday, 3 June - SRI LANKA v SOUTH AFRICA, New York

Mon, 3 June - AFGHANISTAN v UGANDA, Guyana

Tuesday, 4 June - ENGLAND v SCOTLAND, Barbados

Tue, 4 June - NETHERLANDS v NEPAL, Dallas

Wednesday, 5 June - INDIA v IRELAND, New York

Wed, 5 June - PAPUA NEW GUINEA v UGANDA, Guyana

Wed, 5 June - AUSTRALIA v OMAN, Barbados

Thursday, 6 June - USA v PAKISTAN, Dallas

Thur, 6 June - NAMIBIA v SCOTLAND, Barbados

Friday, 7 June - CANADA v IRELAND, New York

Fri, 7 June - NEW ZEALAND v AFGHANISTAN, Guyana

Fri, 7 June - SRI LANKA v BANGLADESH, Dallas

Sat, 8 June - NETHERLANDS v SOUTH AFRICA, New York

Sat, 8 June - AUSTRALIA v ENGLAND, Barbados

Sat, 8 June - WEST INDIES v UGANDA, Guyana

Sun, 9 June 2024 - INDIA v PAKISTAN, New York

Sun, 9 June - OMAN v SCOTLAND, Antigua

Mon, 10 June - SOUTH AFRICA v BANGLADESH, New York

Tue, 11 June - PAKISTAN v CANADA, New York

Tue, 11 June - SRI LANKA v NEPAL, Florida

Tue, 11 June - AUSTRALIA v NAMIBIA, Antigua

Wed, 12 June - USA v INDIA, New York

Wed, 12 June - WEST INDIES v NEW ZEALAND, Trinidad

Thur, 13 June - ENGLAND v OMAN, Antigua

Thur, 13 June - BANGLADESH v NETHERLANDS, St. Vincent

Thur, 13 June - AFGHANISTAN v PAPUA NEW GUINEA, Trinidad

Fri, 14 June - USA v IRELAND, Florida

Fri, 14 June - SOUTH AFRICA v NEPAL, St. Vincent

Fri, 14 June - NEW ZEALAND v UGANDA, Trinidad

Sat, 15 June - INDIA v CANADA, Florida

Sat, 15 June - NAMIBIA v ENGLAND, Antigua

Sat, 15 June - AUSTRALIA v SCOTLAND, St. Lucia

Sun, 16 June - PAKISTAN v IRELAND, Florida

Sun, 16 June - BANGLADESH v NEPAL, St. Vincent

Sun, 16 June - SRI LANKA v NETHERLANDS, St. Lucia

Mon, 17 June - NEW ZEALAND v PAPUA NEW GUINEA, Trinidad

Mon, 17 June - WEST INDIES v AFGHANISTAN, St. Lucia

Wed, 19 June - A2 v D1, Antigua

Wed, 19 June - B1 v C2, St. Lucia

Thur, 20 June - C1 v A1, Barbados

Thur, 20 June - B2 v D2, Antigua

Fri, 21 June - B1 v D1, St. Lucia

Fri, 21 June - A2 v C2, Barbados

Sat, 22 June - A1 v D2, Antigua

Sat, 22 June - C1 v B2, St. Vincent

Sun, 23 June - A2 v B1, Barbados

Sun, 23 June - C2 v D1, Antigua

Mon, 24 June - B2 v A1, St. Lucia

Mon, 24 June - C1 v D2, St. Vincent

Wed, 26 June - Semifinal 1, Guyana

Thur, 27 June - Semifinal 2, Trinidad

Sat, 29 June - Final, Barbados

CricketT20 World Cup 2024
