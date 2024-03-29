Saanvi Immadi: 15-year-old Telugu girl in USA cricket team for T20 WC qualifiers

Saanvi Immadi, a Telangana native hailing from Hyderabad, has made it to the USA women’s cricket team that will participate in the 2024 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Global Qualifier in the UAE, from April 19 to May 7.

The 15-year-old Saanvi is a leg-spinner. She started playing cricket for the San Ramon Youth Cricket Association in California.

Saanvi has represented various cricket teams right from her Under-12 playing days. She is in the senior USA team for the first time.

Most of the players in the USA women’s cricket team are of Indian descent.

Sindhu Sriharsha will lead the USA team alongside new vice-captain Anika Kolan. The squad features three debutants, Pooja Shah, middle-order batter; Pooja Ganesh, wicket-keeper/batter; and Saanvi Immadi, leg-break bowler.

Leg-break bowler, Sai Tanmayi Eyyunni returns to the T20I squad. Eyyunni last played for the senior team in the 2022 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Global Qualifier in the UAE. UK-based players Tara Norris and Ella Claridge are not available for the ICC Qualifier event.

Missing from the last T20I squad that won the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Regional Americas Qualifier are Chetna Reddy Pagydyala, Uzma Iftikhar, and Onika Wallerson who was not available for the selection camp.

The traveling squad of 16 players were selected from the national training and selection camp in Groveland, Florida that took place from February 29 to March 3.

The T20 World Cup 2024 Global Qualifier has 10 teams – Ireland, Netherlands, Scotland, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Uganda, UAE, USA, Vanuatu and Zimbabwe.

USA Women's cricket team: Sindhu Sriharsha (captain), Anika Kolan (vice-captain), Aditiba Chudasama, Disha Dhingra, Gargi Bhogle, Geetika Kodali, Isani Vaghela, Jessica Willathgamuwa, Jivana Aras, Pooja Ganesh, Pooja Shah, Ritu Singh, Saanvi Immadi, Sai Tanmayi Eyyunni, Suhani Thadani. Reserves: Maahi Madhavan (travelling), Chetna Reddy Pagydyala, Chetnaa Prasad