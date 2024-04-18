Rohit Sharma’s big statement on India vs Pakistan bilateral Test series

Captain Rohit Sharma has backed the idea of a regular bilateral Test series between India and Pakistan and added that it would be “fantastic” for the longer format of the game.



There has been no bilateral cricket series between India and Pakistan since 2012-13 due to political tensions. The two teams meet only in ICC tournaments, and the most recent contest was last year during the 50-over World Cup hosted by India.

What Rohit said

With Rohit and other Indian players currently involved in IPL 2024, the Indian skipper was asked by former England captain about India versus Pakistan bilateral Test series, on “Club Prairie Fire” podcast.

“Don’t you think India playing Pakistan regularly will be fantastic for Test cricket?” Vaughan asked Rohit.

To this, Rohit replied: “I totally believe that! They are a good team.”

“They have got superb bowling line-up. I think it would be a good contest, especially if you play in the overseas condition. That would be awesome. Last Test match played between India and Pakistan was way back I think in 2006 or 2008 (2007), where Wasim Jaffer got a double hundred in Kolkata,” he added.

Government to take decision

Further, Vaughan posed this question to Rohit, “Would he like to see a regular series with Pakistan?”

“I would love to. At the end of the day, we want to be in contest. I think it will be a great contest between the two sides. We anyway play them in the ICC tournaments. So, it doesn’t even matter. I am only interested in pure cricket. I am not looking at anything else. It’s just pure cricket. A battle between bat and ball. It will be a great contest so why not,” Rohit opined.

The decision on India-Pakistan bilateral cricket series will be taken by the government and last September Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur said there won’t be such possibility until Pakistan stops terrorism.

“The BCCI decided long ago that it will not play any bilateral matches with Pakistan until they stop terrorism. We will not resume our cricketing ties with Pakistan unless they stop carrying out attacks across the border or infiltration incidents,” Thakur had said.