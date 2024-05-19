Rohit Sharma hits out at Star Sports for 'breach of privacy'

Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma has lashed out at IPL 2024 host broadcaster for “breach of privacy” during the ongoing Twenty20 tournament.

Rohit, who plays for Mumbai Indians (MI), took to his X (formerly Twitter) account to question Star Sports trying to get “exclusive content” despite him requesting them not to record a video.

Though he did not mention when the incident and the recording happened, Rohit’s message comes days after his conversation with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) assistant coach Abhishek Nayar went viral.

In his post on Sunday (May 19), Rohit wrote, “The lives of cricketers have become so intrusive that cameras are now recording every step and conversation we are having in privacy with our friends and colleagues, at training or on match days.

Despite asking Star Sports to not record my conversation, it was and was also then played on air, which is a breach of privacy. The need to get exclusive content and focused only on views and engagement will one day break the trust between the fans, cricketers and cricket. Let better sense prevail.”