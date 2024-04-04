Rishabh Pant heavily fined after Delhi Capitals' 106-run loss to KKR
The rest of the members of the Playing XI, including the Impact Player, were each individually fined either Rs 6 lakh or 25 per cent of their respective match fees, whichever is lesser.
Rishabh Pant, the Delhi Capitals (DC) captain, has been heavily fined after the team's massive 106-run loss in an IPL 2024 match in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday night (April 3).
In a media advisory, IPL said Pant and his teammates were fined for maintaining a slow over rate during the game. Pant was fined Rs 24 lakh as this was his second offence in the ongoing IPL 2024.
