Rishabh Pant heavily fined after Delhi Capitals' 106-run loss to KKR

Rishabh Pant, the Delhi Capitals (DC) captain, has been heavily fined after the team's massive 106-run loss in an IPL 2024 match in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday night (April 3).

In a media advisory, IPL said Pant and his teammates were fined for maintaining a slow over rate during the game. Pant was fined Rs 24 lakh as this was his second offence in the ongoing IPL 2024.