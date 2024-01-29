Ravindra Jadeja, KL Rahul ruled out of India vs England 2nd Test

In a huge blow to India, Ravindra Jadeja and KL Rahul have been ruled out of the second Test against England in Visakhapatnam, starting February 2, the BCCI announced on Monday (January 29).

"Jadeja sustained a hamstring injury during play on Day 4 of the first Test in Hyderabad while Rahul complained of a right quadriceps pain. The BCCI medical Team is monitoring the progress of the duo," the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said in a media advisory.

The selection committee has added Sarfaraz Khan, Sourabh Kumar and Washington Sundar to India's squad.

Saransh Jain has been named as a replacement for Washington Sundar in the India A squad for the third and final multi-day game against England Lions starting February 1 in Ahmedabad.

Avesh Khan will continue to travel with his Ranji Trophy team, Madhya Pradesh and will join the Test squad if required.

England won the first Test in Hyderabad by 28 runs on Sunday (January 28) to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

India squad for 2nd Test: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wicketkeeper), Dhruv Jurel (wicketkeeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah (vice-captain), Avesh Khan, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Washington Sundar, Sourabh Kumar.