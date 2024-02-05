Rahul Dravid’s rare emotional outburst during India vs England 2nd Test

India on Monday (February 5) levelled the five-Test series against England with a 108-run victory in the second game in Visakhapatnam and one of the moments that fans enjoyed was coach Rahul Dravid’s rare emotional outburst.

Thanks to Jasprit Bumrah (3/46) and R Ashwin’s (3/72) bowling efforts, the hosts bowled out the Ben Stokes-led team for 292 in the second session on the fourth day of the second Test.

England were set a target of 399 and on Monday they resumed at 67/1, needing a further 332.

However, the match tilted towards India in the first session only as the hosts took five wickets including Jonny Bairstow’s scalp at the stroke of lunch.

Bairstow was trapped LBW by Bumrah and the wicket made even the quiet and calm Dravid to show his emotional side. This dismissal was huge as Dravid was shown on camera celebrating letting out a roar.