Prasidh Krishna claims unwanted record; here's list of most expensive T20I spells

India's fast bowler Prasidh Krishna on Tuesday night (November 28) claimed an unwanted record as the 'Men in Blue' lost a last-ball thriller against Australia in the third T20I in Guwahati.

Thanks to Glenn Maxwell's superb hundred, Australia stayed alive in the five-match series with a five-wicket victory in a high-scoring game. India hold a 2-1 lead.

Maxwell and captain Matthew Wade took the team home when the visitors needed 21 off the final over bowled by Prasidh. Maxwell hit 6, 4, and 4 off the final three balls to break Indian hearts.

India has posted 222/3 thanks to Ruturaj Gaikwad's superb ton. However, with the dew setting in, Indian bowlers could not contain the flow of runs, especially from Maxwell's bat.

While Maxwell hit a glorious knock of 104 runs off 48 deliveries, Prasidh conceded 68 runs (17 runs per over) in his quota of four overs, the most expensive spell by an Indian bowler in T20Is. Prasidh was hit for 10 fours and four sixes in his four-over spell.

The previous expensive T20I spell by an Indian came in 2018 against South Africa when leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal conceded 64 runs in four wicketless overs.

Overall, Prasidh has bowled the sixth most expensive spell in T20I cricket history.

The netizens went berserk after India’s loss to Australia. While some called Prasidh’s performance ‘zero effort’ for failing to bowl yorkers, some told him to go back to domestic cricket and learn to bowl in T20 games.

Most expensive spells in T20I cricket (Top 6)

0/75 in 4 overs - Kasun Rajitha (Sri Lanka) vs Australia

1/72 in 4 - Chris Sole (Scotland) vs New Zealand

1/70 in 4 - Tunahan Turan (Turkey) vs Czech Republic

0/69 in 4 - Barry McCarthy (Ireland) vs Afghanistan

1/68 in 4 - Sean Abbott (Australia) vs South Africa

0/68 in 4 - Prasidh Krishna (India) vs Australia