Cricketer Pooja Vastrakar apologises for ‘Vasooli Titans’ post mocking PM Modi

Indian women’s team cricketer Pooja Vastrakar on Friday (March 29) apologised after an objectionable post mocking Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other BJP ministers appeared on her Instagram account.

Titled, “Impact Player: ED” and “Vasooli Titans”, the post has an image where PM Modi, Union ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nirmala Sitharaman, Smriti Irani, S Jaishankar, Nitin Gadkari and others including BJP national president J P Nadda, posing as a team.

Though the post has been deleted now, several users have taken a screenshot of it and have shared it on X (Twitter). Pooja Vastrakar started trending on X.

Later, Pooja, who is a pace bowler, claimed that her phone was not with her when the “highly objectionable” post was shared on her Instagram account. She added that she has utmost respect for PM Modi.

“It has come to my attention that a highly objectionable image was posted from my Instagram account. This happened at a time that my phone was not in my possession. I have nothing but the utmost respect for the Honorable Prime Minister and sincerely apologise for the hurt his has caused,” Pooja wrote.

The 24-year-old Pooja hails from Madhya Pradesh and has played four Tests, 30 ODIs, and 58 T20Is for India.

Here are Pooja Vastrakar's posts on Instagram. The post on the left has been deleted