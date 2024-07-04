Photos: T20 World Champions India return home

The Indian cricket team that won the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 in the Caribbean islands, returned home on Thursday morning (July 4). They were greeted at the Delhi airport by hundreds of fans who braved rain to cheer the Rohit Sharma-led victorious side.

India defeated South Africa in the final of the T20 World Cup by seven runs in Bridgetown, Barbados, on Saturday (June 29). The team was stuck in Barbados for five days due to Hurricane Beryl. Later, they boarded a specially arranged Air India flight on Wednesday and landed at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport on Thursday morning after a 16-hour non-stop flight.

Rohit, after he arrived, held up the trophy as he was cheered by the fans at the airport. Later, they headed to a hotel. They will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 11 am.

From Delhi, the team will go to Mumbai where they will be paraded in an open bus and will be later felicitated at the Wankhede Stadium.

Here are pictures of T20 World Champions India at the Delhi airport. All images from PTI.

India captain Rohit Sharma holds up the T20 World Cup trophy.

Virat Kohli waves to the fans.

Jasprit Bumrah.

Indian team's head coach Rahul Dravid.

Fans at the Delhi airport.

Suryakumar Yadav.

Axar Patel.

Yuzvendra Chahal.

The Indian team will cut this cake at the hotel to celebrate their victory.

Bumrah with the T20 World Cup trophy.