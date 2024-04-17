List of IPL records broken by RR, Jos Buttler in win over KKR

Rajasthan Royals (RR) set a few records as they registered a narrow two-wicket victory over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Tuesday night (April 16).



Opening batter and Impact Player Jos Buttler was RR’s hero as he took his team home in a last-ball finish. He smashed an unbeaten 107 off just 60 balls with nine fours and six sixes.

Thanks to Englishman Buttler’s sensational ton, RR successfully chased down 224 and remain on top of the 10-team IPL 2024 table. RR achieved success off the final ball of the match with Buttler taking a single off Varun Chakaravarthy.

KKR opening batter Sunil Narine too had scored a hundred in the match but that went in vain. This was left-handed Narine’s maiden IPL ton and also his first in the Twenty20 format.

Here are the records set/broken by RR and Buttler during their match

224 – Joint highest successful run chase in the history of IPL. This is the second time RR has managed to chase down 224 in IPL. Earlier they won against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in IPL 2020 in Sharjah

96 runs in 6 overs – This is the most runs successfully chased to win an IPL match. RR hold the record now, bettering their previous best of 92 off 36 balls against PBKS in 2020

103 runs – The most number of runs scored in a successful run chase in IPL after the fall of the sixth wicket. RR added 103 runs to win the match, recovering from 121/6 in 12.2 overs

7 – Number of hundreds scored by Jos Buttler in IPL. He surpassed Chris Gayle (6) to climb to the second spot in the all-time IPL tons list headed by Virat Kohli (8)

3 – Jos Buttler has now scored three hundreds in successful run chases in IPL history. The next best is two each by Kohli and Ben Stokes