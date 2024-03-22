IPL 2024: Virat Kohli becomes first Indian to score 12,000 runs in T20 cricket

Virat Kohli on Friday night (March 22) became the first Indian batter to score 12,000 runs in Twenty20 cricket. He achieved the feat during the IPL 2024 opening match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Chennai.

Opening the batting for RCB, Kohli reached the 12,000-run landmark with a single off Ravindra Jadeja in the seventh over of the game at the M A Chidambaram Stadium. He entered the game needing six runs to reach the milestone.

Kohli is the second-fastest in the world to reach the milestone after Chris Gayle, who took 345 innings. Kohli reached the 12,000-run mark in 360 innings in his 377th match.

He was dismissed for 21 runs off 20 with one six.

Batters with 12,000-plus runs in Men’s T20 cricket

14,562 - Chris Gayle

13,360 - Shoaib Malik

12,900 - Kieron Pollard

12,319 - Alex Hales

12,065 - David Warner

12,015 - Virat Kohli

Innings taken to score 12,000 runs in T20s

345 - Chris Gayle

360 - Virat Kohli

368 - David Warner

432 - Alex Hales

451 - Shoaib Malik

550 - Kieron Pollard