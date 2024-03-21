IPL 2024 opening ceremony: Performers confirmed; Akshay Kumar plans ‘exciting act’

The performers for the IPL 2024 opening ceremony have been confirmed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

The IPL 2024 opening ceremony will take place at Chennai’s M A Chidambaram Stadium on Friday evening (March 22) before the tournament’s first match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

As per the organisers, IPL 2024 opening ceremony will witness performances from Bollywood actors and singers including Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, A R Rahman and Sonu Nigam.

The IPL 2024 opening ceremony will commence at 6:30 PM IST.

“The stage is set, the lights are bright, and the stars are ready to shine at the #TATAIPL 2024 Opening Ceremony! Get ready for an unforgettable fusion of cricket and entertainment ft. a stellar lineup!” a post on the official X (Twitter) handle of IPL said on Wednesday (March 20).

Confirming his performance in the IPL 2024 opening ceremony, Akshay wrote on his X handle that he has planned an “exciting act”.

“Looking forward to performing at the #TATAIPL 2024 opening ceremony tomorrow. Have an exciting act planned, see you all in Chennai,” the actor posted.

Live TV, streaming of IPL 2024 opening ceremony

Star Sports will telecast live the IPL 2024 opening ceremony while live streaming is on JioCinema.

After the opening ceremony, the first match of IPL 2024 will begin at 8 PM IST. The toss will happen at 7:30 PM.

Fans are eagerly waiting to see M S Dhoni back in action. There is speculation that this year’s IPL could be his last as a player.