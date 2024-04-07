IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians register first win after Romario Shepherd's 10-ball 39

After three successive losses, Mumbai Indians registered their first win in IPL 2024 as they defeated Delhi Capitals (DC) by 29 runs on Sunday (April 7) in Mumbai.

This was also the first win for MI's new captain Hardik Pandya, who has faced booing from fans after he replaced Rohit Sharma.

It was Romario Shepherd's 39 not out off 10 balls that became the difference with 32 coming in the 20th over bowled by Anrich Nortje that took MI to a mammoth 234 for 5 in 20 overs.

In reply, Tristan Stubbs's valiant 71 not out off 25 balls could only take DC to 205 for 8.

This was DC's fourth loss in five games and they have now slumped to last place among 10 teams.