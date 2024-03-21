IPL 2024: List of MS Dhoni’s incredible records as IPL captain

MS Dhoni has relinquished Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captaincy a day before the start of IPL 2024. He has handed over the leadership role to Ruturaj Gaikwad.



The 42-year-old Dhoni leaves a rich legacy and it is big shoes to fill for Ruturaj.

Since the beginning of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2008, Dhoni has been CSK’s captain, barring the two years when the team was suspended due to spot-fixing inquiry, and he was the skipper of Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS).

Also, before the start of IPL 2022, Dhoni had stepped down as CSK captain and handed over the responsibility to Ravindra Jadeja. However, Dhoni was back as CSK skipper after eight games.

After leading CSK to their record-equalling fifth IPL title in 2023, Dhoni had said he is not retiring. “If you see circumstantially this is the best time for me to announce retirement,” Dhoni had said in the post-match presentation in Ahmedabad after the IPL 2023 final.

“But the amount of love and affection I’ve been shown wherever I’ve been this year, the easy thing for me would be to say, ‘Thank you very much’. But the tough thing for me is to work hard for another nine months and come back and play at least one more season of IPL,” he added.

Take a look at Dhoni’s incredible records as an IPL captain.

Dhoni holds the record for most matches as IPL captain – 226

Captain Dhoni also is the world record holder in the Twenty20 format, captaining 322 matches with 189 wins

Dhoni also owns the record for most IPL wins as a captain – 133

He has led CSK in 212 IPL matches (128 won, 82 lost, 2 No Result), a record for a single franchise in the Twenty20 format

Overall, Dhoni has led CSK in 235 of the team’s 249 T20 games

Dhoni is the joint record-holder with Rohit Sharma for captain with most IPL titles – 5. Dhoni’s IPL titles came in 2010, 2011, 2018, 2021 and 2023.

Dhoni has also led CSK to two Champions League T20 (CLT20) titles (2010, 2014)