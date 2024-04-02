IPL 2024 | Hardik Pandya's message rekindles hope among Mumbai Indian fans

With Mumbai Indians losing their third consecutive match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season against Rajasthan Royals on Monday, MI skipper Hardik Pandya took to social media platform X to drop an inspiring message.

The Mumbai Indians captain posted on X: “If there’s one thing you should know about this team, we never give up. We'll keep fighting, we'll keep going.” Hardik’s fiery message has given something to cheer to MI fans who have already started to give up on Mumbai Indians achieving success this year.



Though Hardik looked in fine touch with the bat against the Royals but couldn’t convert his cameo into a bigger knock. He too admitted after the game that it was his wicket that shifted the balance of the game in Rajasthan's favour.





If there's one thing you should know about this team, we never give up. We'll keep fighting, we'll keep going. pic.twitter.com/ClcPnkP0wZ — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) April 2, 2024

“Yes, a tough night, we didn't start the way we wanted to start. I wanted to counter, we were in a decent position to get us around 150-160, but my wicket allowed them to get back more into the game, I needed to do a lot more. It's okay, we didn't expect such a surface, but you can't always have it as a batter, it's nice at times for the bowlers to have a say,” Hardik had said in the post-match presentation ceremony



“It's all about doing the right things, (correct) results happen at times, at some other times it doesn't. As a group, we believe we can do a lot better, but we need to be a bit more disciplined and show a lot more courage,” he added.